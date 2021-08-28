Pay cash for new groups; check out the full calendar

Informal workers born in September and October receive the fifth installment of the new round of emergency aid.

Informal workers born in September and October receive today (28) the fifth installment of the new round of emergency aid. The benefit will have installments from R$150 to R$375, depending on the family.

Payment will also be made to those enrolled in the Federal Government’s Single Registry of Social Programs (CadÚnico) born in the same month. The money will be deposited in digital savings accounts and can be used through the Caixa Tem application. Only two to three weeks after the deposit, the money can be withdrawn in cash or transferred to a checking account.

The dates for the extension of the benefit were announced on the last day of the 12th. Payment of the fifth installment to the general public began on the last day of the 20th and continues until next Tuesday (31).

A total of 45.6 million Brazilians will benefit from the new round of emergency aid. The support will only be paid to those who received the benefit in December 2020. It is also necessary to meet other requirements to be entitled to the new round.

For Bolsa Família beneficiaries, payment occurs differently. Applicants can directly withdraw money in the last ten business days of each month, based on the final digit of the NIS.

Payment of the fifth installment to Bolsa Família applicants began on the 18th and will resume on Monday (30) for beneficiaries with a Social Registration Number (NIS) of final 9. Emergency aid will only be deposited when the amount is higher than the benefit of the social program.