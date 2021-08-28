Pernambuco starts payment of residual installment of the 13th of Bolsa Família; see who receives

The Government of Pernambuco began paying, on Thursday (26), the residual payroll of beneficiaries who are entitled to the 13th of Bolsa Família, a state initiative that grants an extra portion to those served by the federal program.

On Thursday, the extra amount of beneficiaries with a Social Identification Number (NIS) ending from 1 to 7 was released. Those who finish 8, 9 and 0 will be able to withdraw this Friday (27), on Monday (30) and on Tuesday (31), respectively.

According to figures from the State Government, this residual payment amounts to a total of R$3,453,203 and the installments range from R$41 to R$150.

To find out if the resource is available, beneficiaries can consult the website www.sdscj.pe.gov.br, entering the Social Identification Number (NIS) and the date of birth of the person responsible for the benefit.

29,091 families who have regularized their situation with Bolsa Família after the generation of payrolls in February, March and April and before the end of May, as provided for in the Program Regulation Decree, will be covered.

The withdrawal will continue to be carried out in the same places where the beneficiary already receives his Bolsa Família benefit: at Caixa Econômica branches, electronic terminals, lotteries or accredited establishments.

The 13th of Bolsa Família is managed by the Secretariat for Social Development, Children and Youth (SDSCJ). The Secretary of SDSCJ, Sileno Guedes, explains that with this payment the State Government ends the year with the highest amount invested.

“Even with a little less number of families covered, we increased the investment compared to last year because the number of families that registered their CPF on the invoice increased and thus reached the ceiling of the program’s value, which is R$150, 00”, points out the manager who adds, stressing that “the extra payroll adds to the more than R$ 157 million invested by Governor Paulo Câmara in the state program this year. Pernambuco”, highlighted Sileno.

