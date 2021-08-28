PF delegate investigating Bolsonaro interference looks at director-general’s actions | Policy

Leal will analyze the administrative acts of the director-general that led to the exchange of delegates who worked in investigations involving Ricardo Salles, former minister of the Environment, who always acted in line with the president.

The information was revealed by the newspaper “Folha de S. Paulo” and confirmed by Globonews.

So far, the director general has not been included on the list of those investigated. It is his actions that have become the focus and, based on that, the delegate will decide if there are signs and what measures will be taken.

The acts targeted by the investigation are: the replacement of delegate Alexandre Saraiva after an investigation that targeted Ricardo Salles; and the non-promotion of another delegate, Franco Perazzoni, who also investigated Salles.

Alexandre Saraiva again accuses Salles of hindering the investigation of the apprehension of wood

Maiurino was appointed Director General of the PF in April of this year with the support of STF ministers, as he was the Court’s security secretary before the position. But according to sources heard by Globonews, with Bolsonaro’s attacks on the STF, Maiurino started to be in a ‘delicate situation’.

The assessment is that, in addition to being in the middle of the attack, the president is also not satisfied with his administration. Maiurino does not have an open defense profile for the president or for his sons, and also for his theses, such as the defense of the printed vote.

There is still no definition about the situation of Maiurino, nor if he will be changed, or if it is just a delicate phase of his administration.