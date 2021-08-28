PGR defends house arrest to Roberto Jefferson and asks Fachin to be removed from the case – 08/27/2021 – Power

The PGR (Attorney General’s Office) sent a statement to the Supreme Court (Supreme Court) in which it defends the going to house arrest of former deputy Roberto Jefferson and asks that Minister Edson Fachin no longer be the rapporteur of the politician’s habeas corpus in court.

The Attorney’s Office said that the correct thing at this time is for Jefferson to wear an electronic ankle bracelet and for his preventive detention to be revoked.

“There is, therefore, unequivocal proof of the indispensability of house arrest for the indispensable medical treatment incompatible with the prison system”, says the opinion signed by the attorney general of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, one of the assistants closest to the attorney general , Augusto Aras.

Allied with President Jair Bolsonaro, the PTB’s national leader was arrested on the 13th as part of the investigation that investigates an alleged criminal organization aimed at attacking institutions in order to undermine democracy.

The arrest was ordered at the request of the Federal Police and there was no statement from the PGR, which did not meet the 24-hour deadline for taking a stand.

In the decision that ordered the arrest, Minister Alexandre de Moraes said that the politician released videos and messages with the “clear objective of disrupting, hindering, frustrating or preventing the electoral process, with institutional attacks on the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and the its president”, minister Luís Roberto Barroso.

In the opinion sent to the STF this Friday (27), the PGR states that Jefferson’s house arrest is sufficient “to guarantee public order.”

“It so happens that the declarations highlighted as unlawful do not show any concrete evidence that the freedom of the investigated represents a risk to society or to the procedural instruction, which is why there is no real need for the precautionary custody imposed”, says Lindôra.

The Deputy Attorney General also says that Jefferson’s habeas corpus report should be drawn again so that a new rapporteur for the case can be chosen.

By lot, Fachin became responsible for the first requests for freedom of the politician filed in court.

These requests, however, were not made by formal Jefferson lawyers. Therefore, the PGR states that the magistrate could not become the automatic reporter of the habeas corpus presented by the defense against Alexandre de Moraes’ decision that ordered his arrest.