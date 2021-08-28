Pix will have anti-coup rules; see the most ‘dangerous’ and how to avoid

Yesterday afternoon (27), the Central Bank released new rules for the Pix transfer system;

One of them is to limit deposits in the early morning period to R$1,000 – between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am;

Among the scams, one of the categories has been to attract victims through advertisements on sales sites.

Among the measures established by the Central Bank is the limit of R$1,000 for transactions involving individuals – including individual microentrepreneurs – between 8 pm and 6 am, including transactions between accounts of the same bank. There is still no date for the new determinations.

The rule also applies to debit and TED cards. The goal is to increase security and reduce the vulnerability of systems to criminal actions.

The BC also intends to establish a minimum period of 24 hours and a maximum of 48 hours for the execution of the user’s request, made by digital channel, to increase the limits of transactions with Pix, TED, DOC (Credit Order Document), intrabank transfers , billet, and debit card.

One form of theft has been to attract victims through advertisements on sale sites, such as OLX, for example. Last Tuesday, the police arrested suspects of kidnapping and forcing people to make transfers by Pix in Itaquaquecetuba (SP). In three months, they would have negotiated the sale of cars and motorcycles through the OLX website, stealing around R$ 100,000 from more than 20 victims.

When buyers arrived at the location indicated in the internet ad, they were forced to transfer large amounts to the group and had their cell phone stolen, according to the Public Ministry.

Another category of scam that has become increasingly popular is freely publicized on social media, notably Twitter and Instagram, with the offer of high values ​​in exchange for an initial deposit.

Behind it, however, are cloned credit cards and compromised bank accounts. Called King of Pix, the scheme worked as follows: through social networks, suspects ask interested parties to get in touch via WhatsApp, while others already directly display the amounts and accounts to which the transfer can be made.

This month, a retired woman lost around R$ 60 thousand in a bank coup in the city of Santos (SP). She reportedly received phone calls from an alleged employee of Banco do Brasil (BB) instructing her to check her ATM account and change her password.

When trying to use his card, he realized that a transfer of R$ 24,700 was made via PIX without his permission, in addition to spending on his credit card and overdraft. In total, the loss was calculated between R$ 55 thousand and R$ 60 thousand.

Pix Gangs: Lightning Kidnapping Fires in SP

Kidnappings are also part of the robberies for those who use the transfer mode. Victims are chosen, assaulted and robbed. This week, one of them took a blow to the head, was tied up, had her cell phone stolen and, after three hours, more than R$100 thousand had left her account in transfers via Pix.

how to protect yourself

Kaspersky Lab, an international virtual security company, gave some tips for users to be aware of.