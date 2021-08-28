Pregnant, Thaeme suffers a domestic accident and ends up in hospital

Thaeme, from the duo with Thiago, had to be hospitalized in a hurry last Wednesday (25). Nine months pregnant, the singer said she had a domestic accident and told details on Instagram. On her outburst, she said that she dropped a box on her stomach and scared the baby.

“We had a little scare and we went to the maternity hospital because of that. In fact, we were dealing with some boxes here at home, big and heavy boxes. And there was one that had a crib inside and I asked my husband to take it out for me now. leave it mounted. And, when he took it off, it turned with everything and it was really heavy,” she said.

The singer said that her partner did not notice her presence and ended up hitting the box. “He didn’t see that I was behind. I just came up, I wasn’t in that position before. And then he hit the corner of the box with everything on my stomach. Poor thing, imagine how scared he was. I scared, Ivy looked really scared, I could tell, she started to move without stopping. As I had had an ultrasound done the day before, I knew the position he was in, and I believe it hit her on the back. time, because the blow was big”, he continued.

“They are very well protected, there are several barriers here, but it’s already very tight, I think that’s why she scared. What I felt: she started to move non-stop and the feeling is that she was panting. We know that they don’t breathe in there, but the scare was big. Liz, I didn’t go through anything like that, so it was a new situation for me, but I even researched if other mothers have felt it too. It felt like breathing training. I went to the maternity ward. and everything is fine. I had an ultrasound and there was no detachment, but everything is super fine. God protected it,” concluded Thaeme.

Thaeme reveals sex and name of her second child

In April, Thaeme Mariôto used her Instagram profile to reveal the sex and name of her second child with Fabio Elias. To tell the news, the country singer had the help of Liz, her first-born, only one year old.

Through a video, the famous woman stated that she is expecting a girl, and that she will be called Ivy. “Is there a more special form than your own sister telling you? May God bless and protect all the families in the world! Thank you so much for your affection with us,” he wrote.

Through the comments, many followers left positive messages. “We already love sooooooooo!!! Comemmmm one more Spoletinhaaaaa!!! Ivy that Daddy of heaven bless you”, commented one. “Ouch love,” wrote another. “Morriiiiiiiiii! A new generation of Mariôto sisters! Auntie already loves it”, celebrated another one.