Private flights will increase people’s interest in space, says astronaut who stepped on the Moon – 08/27/2021 – Folha Seminars

Astronaut Charles Duke, 85, lived the dream of many children and became the youngest person to set foot on the moon, at 36, during the Apollo 16 mission in 1972.

Asked if the experience has transformed him, he gives a pragmatic answer of someone who, before joining NASA, was a graduate of the American Naval Academy and served as a fighter pilot for the Air Force.

“I was so focused on the technical side, to make sure I was doing everything right, that it wasn’t a philosophical or spiritual experience,” said the American, who attended the opening of the Why Go to Space? sheet on Thursday (26), sponsored by Embratel.

About to turn 86, Duke said he didn’t feel “a stranger in a strange place” when he was on the moon, just ecstatic. “I say it was an exciting adventure.”

Nearly half a century later, the North Carolina-born astronaut seems excited about the private space flight initiative and says the new thing could spur people’s interest in what’s beyond Earth orbit.

This year, space exploration was once again the topic of discussion, after billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos flew at the edge of the Earth’s border.

But the journey is still inaccessible for most earthlings. The first tickets sold by Virgin Galactic, of Branson, cost between US$ 200 thousand and US$ 250 thousand (R$ 1 million and R$ 1.3 million). Although Amazon’s creator Blue Origin hasn’t announced prices, a seat on the first manned flight was auctioned for $28 million.

Duke says he believes prices will come down and that ordinary people will be able to have the experience that so far few have had. “This will change people’s perspective on our planet.”

uke was selected by NASA in 1966. Prior to being chosen to pilot the Apollo 16 Lunar Module, he was responsible for contacting astronauts in mission control during the Apollo 11 landing on July 20, 1969, and arrived at be quoted for Apollo 13, but was turned away for having caught chicken pox. “I was very disappointed.”

From Earth, he participated in the launch, but 55 hours later, one of the oxygen tanks exploded, and Duke was hurriedly called into mission control, which nearly ended in tragedy. “We spent 35 hours working to bring them back safely.”

The last time man set foot on the moon was in December 1972, with Apollo 17, the project’s sixth manned mission. Now, NASA is once again with eyes on the Moon, with the Artemis program.

Now, the man should be able to stay up to two or three weeks on the satellite—not days, as in Duke’s time.

The astronaut was a consultant for the lunar vehicle being developed. “We will be able to cover hundreds of kilometers with this vehicle, a distance two or three times greater than what we have been able to do before. Let’s start exploring the south pole region, see if there is water, a sign of ancient life.”

If Duke’s story made kids dream of being astronauts, he was inspired by World War II veterans. “I have a twin brother, we were born in 1935, we remember Pearl Harbor. My father joined the Navy at that time.”

In high school he made the decision to serve his country like his father. “It was the beginning of the jet era, I saw them cutting through the sky and I thought ‘it would be cool to do this’.” Years later, it would be his rocket’s jet into space.