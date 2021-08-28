prize accumulates and goes to BRL 3.1 million in the next draw

the draw of Quina contest 5643 this Friday, August 27th, was held at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo. The winning numbers were: 02-04-11-15-41.

Winners of Quina contest 5643

There was no corrector for the result of Quina Contest 5643 and the prize totaled R$3.1 million. The second highest amount was split into 138 bets and each was awarded R$3.3 thousand.

With three hits, 7,100 games will receive R$ 97 each. In the last range, of two hits, 146,600 bets got R$ 2.6 each.

How to receive Quina’s award today?

All prizes from today’s Quina 5643 results can be redeemed at Caixa branches by presenting the RG and CPF. However, if it is less than R$1,903.98, another option is to withdraw from the lottery stores. Online players can request transfer of the prize to a Mercado Pago account.

The deadline to redeem is up to 90 calendar days from the drawing of Quina Contest 5643.

next draw

The drawing for Quina contest 5643 will be held this Saturday, August 28, from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time). Bets can be placed up to one hour before the draw, at 7 pm, at lotteries or electronic channels: Loterias Caixa application or website.