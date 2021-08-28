PSG wants Lewandowski, Haaland or Richarlison if Mbappé leaves; see values ​​and details of the deals

If Mbappé leaves for the Real Madrid, O PSG has Robert Lewandowski, from the Bayern Munchen, Erling Haaland, of the Borussia Dortmund, and Richardson, of the Everton, sources told the ESPN. Neymar and Messi’s club still hasn’t reached a total agreement for the transfer of the striker, even after the second offer from the Spaniards, in the amount of 180 million euros (about R$ 1.1 billion). Negotiations continued between the clubs this Friday.

Parisians, especially sporting director Leonardo, are already working on new targets to replace Mbappé if he leaves this window, with an offer for the possible new player to be made only if the sale goes through.

Lewandowski’s manager, Pini Zahavi, was in Paris last Monday. He offered his client and discussed the possibility of the Pole’s arrival in the French capital, sources told the ESPN. The latest Ballon d’Or winner wants a new challenge after seven great years at Bayern, but still has two years on his contract.

It is very unlikely that Bayern will agree to sell it to PSG, although the French club would be ready to offer large sums.

The issue is similar with Haaland. On Friday, Leonardo spoke with Mino Raiola, the Norwegian’s businessman, who is in favor of a transfer to his client already in this window. Raiola and Leonardo have a good relationship and worked together to transfer Donnarumma to PSG.

Borussia Dortmund, however, does not want to sell their jewel. PSG will try to seduce the Germans knowing that the attacker will have a termination clause of only 75 million euros (approximately R$460 million), reaching a maximum of 100 million euros (approximately R$614 million) which comes into effect on the next season. Thus, the French believe that a proposal in the region of 200 million euros (R$ 1.2 billion) could convince them to do business already in this window, revealed sources to ESPN.

Haaland would also be very expensive in terms of salaries and commissions for entrepreneurs, but PSG believes it has the money to take it to the Parque dos Príncipes.

Leonardo and Mauricio Pochettino are also big fans of Richarlison. His manager is also in Paris, and despite Rafa Benítez’s statements that Everton would not sell him at this window, PSG is confident they can attract him.

The necessary offer may be in the order of 100 million euros (about R$ 614 million), but sources say that the Brazilian would like the transfer and has a great relationship with Neymar.

Mbappé’s departure could also generate other reinforcements besides an attacker. French national team side Theo Hernandez, from Milan, it’s a possibility. A transfer would cost around 50 million euros (about R$307 million).

In midfield, PSG could finally make an offer for Eduardo Camavinga, from Rennes. The 18-year-old prodigy has only a one-year contract and wants to play for PSG. Leonardo has already spoken with Florian Maurice, his former PSG partner and current Rennes manager. The evaluation of the value of Camavinga is around 30 million euros (about R$ 184 million).