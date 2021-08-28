Rayssa Leal and Pamela Rosa advance to final in Salt Lake City | skateboard

Rayssa Leal and Pamela Rosa will represent Brazil in the final of the 2021 season opening stage of the World Skate Street League (SLS), which takes place in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. A silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, Rayssa advanced in second place, just behind Japan’s Funa Nakayama, a bronze medalist, while Pamela moved in fifth place.

Letícia Bufoni and Marina Gabriela didn’t get a place in the top eight and said goodbye to the competition. First Olympic skateboarding champion, Momiji Nishiya was fourth.

Also this Friday, at 7 pm, SporTV 2 shows the men’s preliminary phase live. On Saturday, the live broadcast begins with the women’s final at 5:30 pm and the men’s final at 8:00 pm on SporTV 3.

In the competition preliminaries, the 18 athletes were divided into two heats to define the eight classified for the final. The skaters were allowed to do a 45-second lap and then performed four maneuvers to define the final score.

A debutant on the circuit, Marina Gabriela made her way to Brazil in the first heat and, after suffering a fall in the last maneuver, received a 2.2 score from the judges. In the dispute for the best maneuver, Marina missed her first three attempts, but in the last one she landed a nice flip and received a 5.4 score, totaling 7.6 points. Bronze in the Olympics, the Japanese Funa Nakayama was the highlight of the battery, with 18.3 points.

The second heat featured the Japanese Olympic champion Momiji Nishiya, and the other three Brazilians in the dispute: Letícia Bufoni, Pâmela Rosa and Rayssa Leal. Champion of the sport’s first event held after the Olympics, the Paris international tournament, Bufoni made a consistent lap and received a 3.9 mark. In the sequence, Pamela showed that she is recovered from the injury that affected her performance in the Olympics and won a 3.6 score. But it was Rayssa who stole the show, who showed a flawless line and scored 6.0 points.

Rayssa entered full force in the contest for the best maneuver of the second heat and got a 5.8 mark in the first attempt. With a 5.9 in the second maneuver, he took the place to the final and even with the last two attempts, he closed the dispute with 17.7, in second place. Pamela scored 4.2, 5.6 and 3.0, closing the dispute with 13.4, in fifth place. Letícia made 2.7 and 3.5 in the first two maneuvers and saw the pressure increase for the final attempts. After suffering two falls, he ended up finishing the preliminary in tenth place, out of decision.

Olympic athletes and men’s world champions

The Salt Lake City stage counts on the participation of Olympic athletes and world champions also in the men’s. Brazil will be represented by Kelvin Hoefler, silver medal at the Olympics, Felipe Gustavo, Luan Oliveira, Tiago Lemos and Lucas Rabelo, in addition to Felipe Mota, just 14, who participates as a guest.

The competition features the participation of great names in world skateboarding such as Nyjah Huston, greatest champion in SLS history, and Vincent Millou, ninth best in the world. Portuguese Gustavo Ribeiro, fifth best in the world, is another highlight.