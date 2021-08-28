Real Madrid gives PSG ‘ultimatum’ by Mbappé, newspaper says; see negotiation deadline and backstage

O Real Madrid sent an “ultimatum” to PSG to try to complete the attacker’s purchase Kylian Mbappé in this weekend. If this does not happen, the Spanish team will withdraw from the operation, according to the newspaper le Parisien in this Saturday.

The Madrid club believes that on Monday, with the start of concentrations for the teams for the World Cup qualifiers, the operation will be “almost impossible” to be completed before the transfer window closes at midnight of Tuesday.

Mbappé and the others called up by Didier Deschamps in France are expected to perform at the CT in Clairfontaine, near Paris, at 1 pm (local time) on Monday.

France will play on Wednesday, September 1st, against Bosnia & Herzegovina, in the city of Strasbourg, before traveling to Ukraine to play the 2nd match of the FIFA date on Saturday 4th and the 3rd on Wednesday 7, against Finland.

That’s exactly why the le Parisien he says that it would be “very complicated” for Mbappé to continue negotiating his contract with Real Madrid, in addition to carrying out the protocol medical exams with the meringues, as much as Deschamps said last Thursday, before announcing the call, that he would be open to “help”.

Finally, the daily questions whether the “ultimatum” would not be a last attempt at a “bluff” on the part of Real Madrid to try to force PSG to sell soon their 7 shirt, which is one of the great stars of the squad.

The vehicle also adds that the presence (or absence) of Mbappé in this Sunday’s match, against Reims State, for the Call 1, could be a “clear indicator” of whether the operation will be completed or shelved.

This Saturday, the striker trained normally at the CT of Paris Saint-Germain alongside the other stars of the team, such as Messi and Neymar.

In its latest offer, Madrid offered 180 million euros (BRL 1.105 billion) per Mbappé, of which 170 million euros were fixed and 10 million euros in “easy to reach” variables.

Mbappé during PSG training on August 28, 2021 EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Last Friday, however, the sporting director of the Paris club, Brazilian Leonardo, indicated that “nothing has changed” with this proposal.