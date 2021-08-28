Real Madrid renews with Casemiro until 2025 while preparing Mbappé’s announcement

While waiting for an outcome in the negotiation with the PSG in order to announce the hiring of striker Kylian Mbappé, the Real Madrid renewed the contract of one of the main players of the cast: Casemiro.

The merengue team announced that it made a new link with the Brazilian national team midfielder until mid 2025.

What will you see first? Movies, series, original productions, The Simpsons or ESPN’s live sports? For more details click here

Graduated from São Paulo, Casemiro rose to the professionals with coach Ricardo Gomes in 2010 after winning the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup. In just over two and a half years at Morumbi, he won the 2012 Copa Sudamericana.

The player arrived at Real Madrid B on loan in early 2013 before joining coach José Mourinho’s senior team and being bought outright. Afterwards, he spent a season in Porto before returning to the Santiago Bernabéu and establishing himself as an absolute titleholder.

In almost eight seasons with Real Madrid, the defensive midfielder won four Champions League, three FIFA Club World Cups, LaLiga. The 29-year-old Brazilian is one of the cast leaders and one of the team captains. In 257 official games, he has scored 27 goals, including in the 2017 Champions League final against Juventus.