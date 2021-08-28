Renato Augusto talks about the decision to return to Corinthians: “I was afraid to erase what I lived”

One of the main events in the Corinthians transfer market was the return of Renato Augusto. Brazilian champion in 2015 and idol of Timão, the midfielder revealed that he was afraid of “smearing” the story he built on his first visit to Parque São Jorge.

“I was afraid to erase what I lived, but as I still feel ready, to the point where I could really help, I was able to accept. Perhaps, if it were 3 years from now, I might not come back, because there would be the possibility of smearing it a little, although I think that what was written no one can erase,” he said in an interview with ESPN.



Renato had an extremely successful first spell at Corinthians. In addition to the Brasileirão title in 2015, the competition in which he was named best player, the midfielder also won the Paulistão and the 2013 South American Recopa. In 2016, he was negotiated with Beijing Guoan, from China, where he played until last year .

Timão’s main hiring for the 2021 season, Renato Augusto received shirt 8 at his presentation, the same number he used previously at Parque São Jorge. The player confessed that he even considered changing the numbering to make it clear that he wants to write a new chapter for Alvinegro.

“I came with the thought of making a new story. That was even one of the reasons we thought about using another number, but 8 is the number I like, that I love. I want to write a new story following this one, by this is also number 8. I know that here in Brazil we have a greater responsibility. You arrive to continue a story that is already beautiful. You have to go on. I prepare myself for that, to always be at a high level and continue a story that I started writing a long time ago”, he concluded.

On his return to Corinthians, Renato Augusto has already played two games, both leaving the bench. On his debut, he scored a beautiful goal in a 3-1 victory over Ceará. Last Sunday, he participated in the final minutes of the triumph over Athletico-PR.

