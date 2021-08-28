Renato Gaúcho’s darling at Flamengo becomes the target of Arab football

Credit: ALEXANDRE VIDAL/FLAMENGO

Since the arrival of Renato Gaúcho at Flamengo to replace Rogério Ceni, some players have returned to stand out on the field. One of them is forward Vitinho. The athlete has been attracting the attention of Arab football, according to the channel Red-Negro Paparazzo.

According to the information, clubs in Arabia monitor the player’s performance. Since the arrival of Renato Gaúcho, the athlete has performed very well, despite the reservation.

See below the numbers of Vitinho with Renato:

12 games (2 starter)

6 goals

4 assists

33 mins to participate in a goal

13 decisive passes

4 great chances created

15 shots (10 in goal)

The player arrived in Gávea for 10 million euros in 2018. In these three seasons, Vitinho has already won the Campeonato Carioca 2019, 2020 and 2021, Copa Libertadores (2019), Campeonato Brasileiro 2019 and 2020, Supercopa do Brasil (2021) and Recopa South American (2020).

“Here it was very intense things, and I know how Flamengo works in good and difficult times. It was a very blessed moment. Breaking record after record. Flamengo hadn’t been Brazilian champions since 2009 and was lacking in Libertadores, which hadn’t come since 81. Impossible better. The following year, another Brazilian and we won the Recopa and Supercopa games. We were privileged to be in that moment and live it. We have a lot to give, we’ve been together all this time and that makes it easier. We have everything to repeat this feat again”, the attacker told ESPN.com.br.

