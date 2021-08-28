Renault Duster overturns, leaks fuel and scores 0 in crash-test

As Suzuki no longer offers Swift in Brazil, we will focus on the evaluations of the new generation Renault Duster. The compact SUV, which is manufactured in São José dos Pinhais (PR), zeroed in the Latin NCap tests.

The Latin NCAP published this Friday (27) its first round of crash tests of the year. The independent safety program for South America and the Caribbean this time evaluated the Renault Duster, well known to Brazilians, and also the Suzuki Swift, which is no longer sold in our market.

Check your car’s value on the Fipe Table





With just two airbags, the SUV offered low protection in all four impact ratings. At the front at 64 km/h, the body absorbed the crash well, offering good safety for adults, but the smaller dummies, representing the children in the second row, hit their heads on the cabin, which hurt the score.

While still on the beat, Duster began to leak fuel. This, in addition to making the model lose points for insecurity and risk of fire, made the evaluating agency demand that Renault adjust this problem in units manufactured from now on, and suggests that the manufacturer make an urgent recall to solve the problems of the batches already sold.





The SUV still did poorly: in the side impact at 50 km/h, with a rollover after the collision and opening the doors; in a rear-end collision, without providing adequate protection for the occupants’ necks; in pedestrian protection, which was considered minimally accepted.

Only the stability control was rated well, as it allowed Duster to complete the moose test without any major problems.

Shortly after the release of this Friday’s results, Renault took a stand clarifying that the tested Duster is the same one that obtained four stars in adult protection and three stars in child protection in the 2019 assessment, and that the reason for the zero score is the changing Latin NCap protocols. See in full:

Renault Positioning – Duster Results at Latin NCAP

Regarding the Renault Duster model test released by Latin NCAP on August 27, Renault do Brasil informs:

• The Duster vehicle, which had its test released in August 2021, is exactly the same in terms of active and passive safety content as the vehicle that obtained four stars in adult protection and three stars in child protection in test performed by the same institution in 2019.

• In 2020 Latin NCAP changed the testing protocols and, as a result, the results are different.

• It is important to stress that the Renault Duster strictly complies with the regulations in the countries where it is sold, exceeding them in some aspects. The model features various safety equipment such as ESP, blind spot alert, Multiview camera, ramp start assistant, among others, which are not required by law.

• Renault believes that, just as there has been a great evolution in vehicle safety in recent years, the topic will continue to evolve and Renault will continue to offer products with a high level of safety.

Check out the complete result of Renault Duster and Suzuki Swift:

Images: Disclosure – Latin NCap

Maybe you are also interested:

Cars with the best safety grades sold in Brazil

Cars with the worst safety ratings sold in Brazil

Hyundai HB20 has lowered safety test score

Why is the price of gasoline rising non-stop in Brazil?