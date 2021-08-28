Review | Shang-Chi – Marvel gets it right again with immersive, emotional film and AWESOME action scenes

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematographic Universe began by proving that the studio knows how to innovate and break the so-called “formula” that ran out over time. We had the innovative ‘WandaVision‘, Marvel’s first series for Disney+, which had the brilliant idea of ​​starting as a “sitcom”. In movie theaters, we had ‘Black Widow‘ – a posthumous film of the beloved character and also the studio’s first production starring a female character.

Now, betting on representativeness, Marvel launches in movie theaters ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ – and we can already say that the film is a great success and takes the studio to a new level.

Starting off spectacularly, the film already shows what it has come from delivering truly innovative and impressive action scenes, reminiscent of the classic four-Oscar winner ‘the tiger and the dragon‘ (2000). It’s visible how Marvel has invested in cutting-edge special effects and extremely well-choreographed fights, which are sure to leave fans awestruck.

the script, written by Dave Callaham, Andrew Lanham and by the director Destin Daniel Cretton, manages to mix drama, action and comedy in a brilliant way, bringing a more adult humor and less slapstick that manages to make you laugh without the infamous jokes once used too much in the company’s titles. It’s a soulful family adventure that manages to tackle a really exciting and very in-depth story, transforming ‘Shang-Chi‘ in the best source film since ‘Iron Man‘ and ‘black Panther‘.

In the story, the reimagined Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) lives in San Francisco, where he works as a valet parking lot at a hotel. When a group of assassins steal a pendant his mother gave him when he was young, he and his best friend Katy (awkwafina) abandon their safe lives and travel to Macau to alert Shang-Chi’s sister Xialing that danger is also approaching her.

As the film progresses, the hero must face the past he thought he left behind. When he finds himself drawn into the network of the mysterious Ten Rings organization led by his father, Shang-Chi realizes he must stop him and the members of the Ten Rings.

The cast is a show apart. Liu looks like a hero, while managing to deliver an extremely humanized character and empathize with the viewer. After all, who doesn’t have family problems? His, however, involve much more power and drama.

Liu’s chemistry with the always amazing Awkwafina is spectacular and yields some of the best moments of the film, which, between one fight scene and another, invests in comedy and manages to take extremely hilarious moments from the two stars, like the scenes in Videokê. The highlight is also with Asian stars Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung, great on the scene.

While presenting its plot and explaining the plot twists with really emotional flashbacks, the film manages to leave the viewer glimpsed through exquisite photography and impeccable art direction that introduces us to a bit of oriental culture.

The martial arts fight scenes are also a spectacle, including a large action sequence outside a glass skyscraper that brings tension and urgency to the viewer, along with an epic soundtrack.

Cretton, whose mother is Japanese, has a unique aesthetic look and manages to create a film that refers to the classics of the 80s with a light, familiar atmosphere, but with serious consequences that make the tone more realistic. The action scenes are really spectacular and innovative, bringing incredible clashes, from an action sequence on a bus in the best ‘style’Maximum speed‘ until a visually stunning mystical clash.

The film still takes time to recount the infamous story of the Mandarin, lived by Ben Kingsley in ‘Iron Man 3‘, and introduce the cutest being in the entire MCU: the pet Morris.

With a mesmerizing and immersive narrative, truly stunning action scenes and a charismatic cast, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ is another different product that escapes the so-called “Marvel formula” and manages to surprise and entertain in unexpected and extremely satisfying ways.

The film has two post-credits scenes that set the tone for the future of MCU and the dangers that lie ahead in this expanded and spectacular universe.