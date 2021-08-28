Rio starts to require certificate of vaccine against covid in some places

The municipality of Rio made the presentation of the certificate of vaccination against covid-19 mandatory for admission in some places in the city. Between spaces that The documents are not required by gyms, swimming pools, training centers, clubs, stadiums and Olympic villas.

It will also be mandatory to present the certificate in cinemas, theaters, circuses, concert halls, skating rinks and other entertainment activities.

Access to tourist sites such as museums, galleries, aquariums, amusement parks, and drive-in, as well as conventions and trade fairs, will also be restricted to whoever presents the document.

The requirement will begin to be made on September 1 and will follow the schedule of the Municipal Health Department of Rio, in relation to ages. Therefore, for those whose schedule already provided for the dose, the certificate you have to check both doses. For those whose application date of the dose has not yet arrived, the document only needs to prove the first dose.

Both the receipt issued by the Municipal Health Department and the one available on the Connect SUS platform, which can be obtained online, will be accepted.

The collection must be made by the establishment itself, and the inspection of compliance with the rule will be the responsibility of the Municipal Sanitary Surveillance.

The city will also require proof of vaccination for the inclusion and maintenance of people in the Carioca Family Card income transfer program.

The certificate requirement will also be made for those who want to perform elective surgeries in public and private health services and units of the Unified Health System (SUS) in the city.