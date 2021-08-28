Rollercoaster banned in Japan for injury investigation

A roller coaster in Japan, capable of speeds of up to 180 km/h, has been shut down indefinitely as an investigation investigates whether the acceleration of the carts could be causing fractures to the passengers’ bones.

A press release, released by the park on Aug. 20, said four passengers reported being injured on the way on the Do-Dodonpa, considered the world’s fastest roller coaster at Fuji-Q Highland Park, between December 2020 and August 2021.

According to the Yamanashi prefecture regional government, where the park is located, injuries to park visitors include a fractured cervical spine and a fractured thoracic spine, which can require up to three months of hospitalization.

Sansei Technologies, the company that built the roller coaster, issued a statement saying that the causal relationship between passenger injuries and the attraction built by its factory is not confirmed.

“We have to wait for the investigation being carried out by Yamanashi Prefecture, in conjunction with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. We would like to express our sincere condolences and apologize for the inconvenience caused.”

According to the park administration, the roller coaster is 1.24 km long and its highest point is 49 meters from the ground.