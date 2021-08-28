Romildo Bolzan exposes ‘uncomfortable’ cast at Grêmio and charges; president still dreams big

O Guild turns the key after the 4×0 rout suffered by Flamengo, in the Copa do Brasil, and focuses on the Brazilian championship. This Saturday night (28), the team from Rio Grande do Sul receives the Corinthians, in a game valid for the 18th round and needs a win to leave the uncomfortable relegation zone. The behind-the-scenes mission is restore the environment after the defeat to the cariocas.









The tricolor president, Romildo Bolzan Junior, revealed that the suffered rout made the cast uncomfortable. The president, who chose to leave the Brazil Cup ‘on the side’, guaranteed his confidence in the reaction power of the players in Brasileirão and claimed victories at home. With the game postponed against Atlético-MG, Grêmio will receive, in sequence, Corinthians and Ceará.

“The group of players was uncomfortable, showed indignation. The coach did the self-criticism and, for our part, it ended up here. We have a game on Saturday, very important. Then, we no longer have to cry over spilled milk. Anyone who wants to keep talking about it can follow. But for us, it’s over“, evaluated Bolzan, in an interview with the Show dos Sports program, on Rádio Gaúcha.

During the week, Felipão had a conversation with the cast before training (Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio/Disclosure)



“I think lessons were learned. Grêmio is a team that needs to have a certain amount of protection. Now we have to play great matches against Corinthians and Ceará and try to get six points at home, which are imperative. If you brood on bad things, we attract bad things. let’s go forward“, charged.

US last four games for the Brasileirão, the Tricolor won three, an advantage that allows the club to dream of high flights in the competition. “I was talking to Luiz Felipe (Scolari), who we are eight points from the Libertadores zone (Corinthian position). And if the Guild is in gear? So let’s take it easy. There is a very nervous and, at the same time, very sensible environment. We are working to get out and let’s get out“, completed.