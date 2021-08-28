Saints Row: The Third is free for PC at Epic Games; see requirements | Action games

READ MORE: New Saints Row has release date revealed at Gamescom 2021
Saints Row: The Third Remastered is offered free for PC at the Epic Games Store to celebrate the announcement of the new game in the series — Photo: Play/Epic Games Store
Do you still play retro games on consoles? Comment on the TechTudo Forum.
Originally released in 2011 for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PC and remastered in 2020, Saints Row: The Third was one of the highlights of the open world franchise. The game, which started out inspired by other sandbox games like GTA, built its own identity as a much more absurd and comical version where anything can happen. In the third game, the gang of Saints is already at its peak after the events of the previous titles and now faces an enemy empire called Syndicate, with all the resources the player wants.
The gameplay is similar to most open world games, in which the player can go anywhere and carry out missions, but Saints Row: The Third takes that one step further in terms of freedom. The player can completely customize their character, with an arsenal that even includes swords shaped like genitals. At any time it is also possible to order vehicles to make your life easier, including fighter planes.
Saints Row: The Third Remastered brings absurd and comic action with the Saints in a fun open world — Photo: Reproduction/Epic Games Store
Minimum and recommended requirements
Saints Row: The Third Remastered – Minimum and Recommended Requirements
|Minimum requirements
|Recommended configuration
|Operational system:
|Windows 10 (720p on Low)
|Windows 10 (1080p in High)
|Processor:
|Intel Core i5 3000 or AMD FX 6000
|Intel Core i5 4000 or AMD FX 8000
|RAM memory:
|8 GB
|16 GB
|Video card:
|Nvidia Geforce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon 500
|Nvidia Geforce GTX 1000 or AMD Radeon RX 5700
The new Saints Row promises to be a reboot of the franchise, a little less exaggerated than the more recent chapters, but still spectacular. The game will be inspired by films such as John Wick and Baby Driver (In Rhythm of Escape) and will give players the opportunity to explore the city of Santo Ileso, inspired by the southwestern United States.
New Saints Row will arrive in early 2022 with action a little less absurd, but still exaggerated — Photo: Press Release/Volition