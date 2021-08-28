Samsung changes components of SSD 970 EVO Plus due to shortage of raw materials

The change causes loss of performance similar to WD’s case

After we notice that the Western Digital has changed components in the manufacture of one of its SSDs, what caused loss of performance, it didn’t take long for the Samsung join the select group. A Chinese youtuber seems to have been the first to find the obvious change in components of the SSD 970 Evo Plus, as even the packaging has changed.

In March, Samsung was facing the lack of manufacturing controllers. Texa, the company that makes its controllers, had to stop the entire manufacturing process in February. The situation may have forced Samsung to switch components.

Samsung, which isn’t dumb or anything, changed the identification number of the models already on the box itself, besides the data sheet with technical information. On the hardware level, Samsung has equipped the new revision of the SSD 970 Evo Plus with biggest cache. while the original version had 42GB, a new version comes with 115GB, according to information shown in HD Tune Pro.



However, as with WD’s SSD, when the pSLC Cache (pseudo-SLC Cache) memory becomes full, there is a performance drop of almost 50%. When the 42GB cache of the original version is filled, it doesn’t cause much loss (1,750 MB/s to 1,500 MB/s). In the new revision, this drop is much greater: from 2,500 MB/s to 800 MB/s when the 115GB of SLC cache is filled.

The original 970 Evo Plus model uses the Samsung Phoenix controller (S4LR020). This year’s revised version, on the other hand, uses the Elpis controller (S4LV003). This last controller is the same used on the brand’s top SSD model, the 980 Pro. Even though this controller was created for interface PCIe 4.0 x4, it supports PCIe 3.0 4x. In theory, the 970 Evo Plus is now like the 980 Pro, but without the speed of PCIe 4.0.

The use of components, such as flash memory, remains the same between the two models. The new revision uses K9DUGY8J5B-CCK0 modules, the same used in the original model. Firmware versions have changed.



In benchmark tests done by youtuber, the new revision of the Samsung 970 Evo Plus delivered mixed performance, but with the highest results being for the original version. The test images show that the new version operates at higher temperatures, even though it is not clear what the test ambient temperature or even the case used is. In data transfer tests, it is possible to see the new revision with lower performance as well.

Even though Samsung has identified the different models by their cases and even technical information in their data sheets, the change in cache memory has taken the brand in the same direction as Western Digital. Component switching is not unique to the situation with the component shortage crisis caused by the pandemic, but it has become more recurrent recently. Manufacturers such as Adata, Patriot, Crucial and the aforementioned WD are among those listed that made the decision after the pandemic.

