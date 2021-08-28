Samsung Foldable Cell Phones Hit 1 Million Sales | Cell phone

According to the South Korean maker, orders have surpassed all sales of its other folding phones over two years – including the Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold 2. success is 80% greater than in Galaxy S21 and 30% more than the Galaxy Note 20 in their pre-sales in the same country.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are announced (now water resistant)

One of the reasons for the large increase in sales compared to its predecessors is the significant cut in the price of folding. In South Korea, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 starts at $999 ($5,240 in direct conversion), while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 starts at $1,799 ($9,430).

Another specification that seems to have attracted consumers is the promise of greater durability. Both arrived on the market with IPX8 certification, which guarantees water resistance up to 1.5 meters deep for 30 minutes. There is also Gorilla Glass Victus coating on the surface, which protects them from bumps and scratches.

The technical sheet of smartphones gains power with the replacement of the Exynos processor by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, with up to 2.84 GHz speed. Also present in the launches: 5G internet, multiple cameras and S Pen support in the Fold.

Samsung prepares the launch of the new folding in Brazil on September 15th. Prices are expected to be announced on this date, although the product will likely hit shelves in October. It is not yet known whether the company will adopt the strategy abroad, with a reduction in values.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip have been available in online commerce since last year. The first arrived on national territory in October 2020, costing R$ 13,999, which took it to the most expensive cell phone service in the country. It is currently possible to find it in the R$ 9,000 range, depending on the day’s offer.

The Galaxy Z Flip had a starting price of BRL 8,999 in February 2020. The value also suffered a significant reduction over time, reaching BRL 6,699 in electronic retail.

