Samsung Galaxy S21 performance increases about 15% with Android 12; update should be out soon

Update (08/28/2021) – by DT

A few days ago the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra was caught in the GeekBench benchmark software database running android 12 and, it seems, the model had a considerable performance gain with the new operating system. the numbers of GeekBench claim that the Galaxy S21 Ultra with the Snapdragon 888 chip scored 1122 points in the single-core test and 3469 points in the multi-core evaluation. When comparing the same smartphone with Android 11, the increase is almost 15%.





The same version of Samsung’s top-of-the-line phone with Android 11 on board scored 976 points on single-core and 3052 on multi-core. In addition to the optimizations that version 12 of Google’s operating system delivers, this gain may also be related to new firmware interface from Samsung, the One UI 4.0.





It is worth noting that the model data found in the GeekBench records are of the version of the S21 equipped with the Qualcomm processor, which is not available in the Brazilian market. For our country, Samsung brought only the variant with the Exynos 2100 chip. However, it is expected that the version with the chip from the South Korean manufacturer will also get performance improvements thanks to optimizations present in Android 12 modified by Samsung with One UI 4.0. We can only wait to see this improvement up close. Do you want to use Android 12 as soon as possible? Tell us in the comments below!

Update (8/25/2021) – by DT

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G was registered running version 12 of the Android OS. The flagrant indicates that the model of the South Korean manufacturer is in the testing phase of Google’s new OS. O record was captured in the Geekbench benchmark software and posted on the MySmartPrice website. The print with the result that is circulating now is dated August 22 and shows that the operating system used on the device during the performance test is Android 12.





The Galaxy S21 line was launched with Android 11 and should receive the new version of the system from Google later this year, as some rumors indicate. The launch of the One UI 4.0 interface for the manufacturer’s devices. The company has previously confirmed that the S21 series will be the first of the brand to receive Android 12 along with One UI 4.0. The expectation now is for the release of a beta version of the new operating system for the models of the line, which could happen in the coming weeks.





Android 12 is expected to first arrive on Pixel smartphones in September. From there, several other models from the most varied manufacturers should start receiving the software update. Are you looking forward to Android 12? Tell us in the comments below!

Original text (06/28/2021)

smartphones Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra should receive a free upgrade to Android 12 still this year. The South Korean manufacturer already works on version 4.0 of the One UI, your custom system based on Google’s OS. According to the Dutch website AndroidWorld, Samsung has already started the internal beta program on the Galaxy S21 series and the expectation is that the release of the update will happen in December this year, possibly. The release of version 12 of Android is scheduled for the second half of this year. Thus, the Galaxy line should be one of the first Samsung to receive the new operating system from Google.





O Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the cheapest member of the line, is expected to reach the market in 2021, and should also receive version 12 of Android.

Android 12

Last month, during the annual I/O conference, Google has released Android 12 Beta for download. Samsung smartphones do not support OS beta versions because the brand works with a modified system based on the little robot. Samsung offers three years of OS updates and four years of security updates for most Galaxy smartphones.





The new Android 12, slated to hit users this year, comes with an even friendlier interface than before. The widgets and the notifications bar have undergone changes, additional privacy options are available and general settings are grouped into one button. Since the operating system is in a beta version currently, certain settings and/or features may still be changed or added, based on users’ experiences. Looking forward to the Android 12 news on the Galaxy S21? Leave your comment below!

