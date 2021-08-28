Samsung Introduces Its First Dual-Fold Screen Phone

The month of August was marked by the arrival of folding smartphones from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 it’s the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Now the South Korean manufacturer continues to advance its development of displays with folds and presented a device with two articulations. The revelation was made during the International Display Expo (IMID), an event held in South Korea this week. The images released by Samsung show that the display OLED dand 17.3 inches is able to fold in two different places.

The model supports multitasking with split screen function. The company also said that the user can unfold the screen and use it both horizontally and vertically, based on what is running on the device. THE Samsung did not reveal more information about the device. It is still not known what the name of the cell phone will be, nor when it will reach the market. The expectation is that the manufacturer reveals more details about the model in the coming months.