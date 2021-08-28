Samsung releases first internal beta version of One UI 4.0 with Android 12, claims new leak

Update (08/26/2021) – by DT

This week was marked by Rise of new rumors and leaks about the future version of the South Korean manufacturer’s interface software Samsung, O One UI 4.0 based on Android 12. According to information from the acquaintance leaker Ice Universe, the First internal beta version of One UI 4.0 began shipping on Thursday (26) for the employees of the Samsung who participate in the company’s testing program.





Today, the first version of Samsung’s internal One UI 4.0 Beta will be pushed to Samsung employees. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 27, 2021





There is still no official release date for a new version of Samsung’s modified software. However, rumors indicate that users will not take long to have access to the new features, at the latest, until the end of the year. Recently a model Galaxy 21 Ultra was spotted running Android version 12 in the Geekbench benchmarking software. The expectation is that the definitive arrival of Google’s new operating system will take place in September. After that, Samsung shouldn’t take too long to update their devices. Are you looking forward to Android 12? Tell us in the comments below!

Update (08/26/2021) – LR

The Samsung One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 doesn’t yet have an expected release date, however new information suggests that the new UI from the South Korean may soon reach users, although the company hasn’t given much information on the matter yet. . According to leaks, the developer plans to start in the next few weeks the beta phase, a period in which a select group of people test the system in order to identify possible problems or bugs. A detail that caught our attention is a detail contained in the changelog update of the ‘One Hand Operation+’ app, which lists support for the not-yet-released Android 12.

This indicates that Samsung is working to make its apps compatible with Google’s next generation system, being Beta testing is expected to begin in September, although there is still no official confirmation. As for the update, it is believed that the Galaxy S21 line devices will be the first to receive the One UI 4.0, as they are the brand’s top-of-the-line for this year. Among the news we can expect the presence of Material You, new aesthetic elements and more.





Update (7/29/2021) by LL One UI 4.0 with Android 12 could arrive soon with improvements for AMD GPUs and more

One UI 4.0 may be closer to coming than we thought. Samsung is apparently making great strides in developing the new version of the interface, which will be based on Android 12. The codename for the new feature has already been revealed and a recent teaser pointed out that the first public beta should be “available soon”. It is known that Samsung intends to introduce an even more refined look to Galaxy devices with the One UI 4.0, but according to the famous leaker Ice Universe, there are more interesting news that can be awaited by users.

One UI 4 original version

New

Most applications redesigned

New privacy module

New graphics module — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 29, 2021 One UI 4 has system-level improvements for AMD GPUs — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 29, 2021

According to a recent Ice Universe post on Twitter, One UI 4.0 will have “new animations, most apps will be redesigned, a new privacy module and new graphics module” in the original version, and that’s still not all. In a separate post, the leaker announced that One UI 4.0 will have system enhancements aimed at improving the performance of AMD GPUs. But that doesn’t come as a big surprise, considering that Samsung is betting on a new proprietary Exynos 2200 processor with 4 nm and AMD GPU with RDNA2 build, even competing for the Snapdragon 895. There is still no exact date for the official release of the software, but there are those who bet that the One UI 4.0 may start to be made available after the next Galaxy Unpacked, scheduled to take place in August. What are your expectations about the new One UI 4.0?

Update (7/28/21) – JB One UI 4.0 with Android 12! Beta version may be released soon, reveals Samsung

Samsung has managed to evolve quickly when it comes to updates policy. The South Korean giant now delivers security updates on time and has also become a benchmark in distributing new versions of Android. This week, taking advantage of fans’ anxiety, a Samsung community moderator in Korea published a teaser in which he confirms that Samsung’s first public beta One UI 4.0 with Android 12 will be “coming soon”. The novelty follows the market forecast, and the update should initially reach the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra. However, what has been attracting attention is that the company could be much more agile this year. The first beta of One UI 3.0 with Android 11 was released in late September 2020. With the new announcement, Samsung could end up anticipating the entire schedule by almost two months.





Despite being very good news for owners of the S21 line, there is still no exact date for the official release of the software for the devices. Even so, there are those who bet that the novelty be available after the next Galaxy Unpacked. Samsung can use the new folding event to give a brushstroke on the novelties of One UI 4.0 and make official the beginning of the software tests with the general public.





Update (04/07/2021) by EB

One UI 4.0 with Android 12! Beta version may be released by Samsung next week

We are seeing more and more details about the One UI 4.0. Recently the codename of the next version of the Samsung system has already been leaked and today a well-known source among the leakers indicates that the update to the new version may arrive sooner than expected: next week in beta version!





The information comes from the leaker Ice Universe, which published a post on the Chinese social network Weibo, where it says: One UI 4.0 will start shipping next week. While we know that Samsung is striving to speed up the pace of its updates, it’s not expected that it will release the new version of its interface anytime soon.





That’s because rumors already indicate that Samsung is developing the new version based on Android 12 for the Galaxy S21 line, however the update is expected to arrive only at the end of 2021 in a stable version, after all, not even Google announced the stable version. of your latest system.





So, we can assume that the leaker is referring to a new phase of testing the One UI 4.0, which could cover more devices beyond the Galaxy S21 line or perhaps a beta version for developers, which is much less likely.

Original article (7/24/2021) One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 has codename revealed in leak

While the public seeks to know more details of the One UI present in Samsung’s new folding, the company continues to develop the next big version of the interface. According to the folks at SamMobile, the update will be bundled with Android 12. This week, a new leak brought the internal codename that Samsung uses to define the One UI 4.0. A screenshot posted on Korean social media shows that interface is being called “Palette”. Currently, One UI 4.0 is in internal testing on the Galaxy S21 lineup. The software is completely based on Android 12 and can bring a number of important improvements. See below:





Although the leak only hints at a code name, sources working with Samsung say it is directly linked to what the company wants to do in One UI 4.0: a big visual makeover. As the brand’s next release is considered a major version update, Samsung is studying to further refine the look of the interface. It should also gain a slew of new features that won’t make it in version 3.5 of the foldables. Remember that Samsung may even announce some details of the One UI 4.0 at its next conference, but the company will only release an open beta in mid-November or December. This should make the update available to the general public only in mid-December or early 2022.

