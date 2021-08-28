Santander opens vacancies for trainees with a scholarship of R$ 6,700 per month – Papo Carreira

Santander is recruiting young people with graduation completed between December 2019 and December 2021 for the Santander 2022 Trainee Program. Those selected will receive a monthly stipend for BRL 6.7 thousand.

Places are open throughout Brazil and applications can be made until September 2 on the program’s website. there is no restriction courses or universities.

The program will last for 11 months and trainees will be accompanied by executives from the organization, who will act as mentors.

Selection

The selection will be made in the following phases: online assessment until September, group dynamics and interviews with HR in October, panel and interview with managers in November and final interview with the VP of the chosen area.

THE admission will be held in December of this year and the start of the program will be in January 2022.

Trainees will have benefits such as:

Food vouchers;

Meal ticket;

Transportation vouchers;

Medical and odontologic assistence;

Private pension;

Childcare assistance;

Profit sharing.

In addition, trainees will also have access to the gym, beauty salon and medical and dental clinic in the Santander headquarters building.

Exchange

Upon completion of the program, the trainees who present the best performances will participate in an exchange program at one of the units in Latin America.