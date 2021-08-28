Santos coach Fernando Diniz has a long unbeaten record against Flamengo; see numbers | saints

Santos has a “weapon” out of the four lines to beat Flamengo this Saturday, at 7 pm (GMT), for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. Coach Fernando Diniz has not lost to Rubro-Negro since March 2019, when he was still managing Fluminense.

Fernando Diniz has already faced Flamengo, this Saturday’s opponent, nine times: five for Fluminense, in 2019, and four for São Paulo, during the Brazilian Championship and the 2020 Brazil Cup. And the numbers are great for the current Santos coach .

When he was directing São Paulo, Fernando Diniz didn’t lose to Flamengo. There were three wins (3×0, 2×1 and 4×1) and only one draw (0x0).

1 of 2 Fernando Diniz during Santos training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Fernando Diniz during Santos training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

In 2019, however, as Fluminense’s coach, Fernando Diniz lost twice to Flamengo in five games played. At the time, Tricolor Carioca won one game and drew the other two.

Fernando Diniz’s last defeat to Flamengo, therefore, was on March 27, 2019. The match was valid for the Carioca Championship and ended 2-1 for Santos’ opponent this Saturday.