Santos fan Andreas Pereira could make his debut for Flamengo against his favorite team

Andreas Pereira can make his debut for Flamengo against Santos, his favorite team, this Saturday, at 7 pm (GMT), in Vila Belmiro, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Andreas never hid his love for Peixe, but accepted a one-year loan at Rubro-Negro. Alvinegro even checked the conditions with Manchester United (ING), however, withdrew after knowing the amounts involved.

“I’ve already made it clear that I’m Santos. When I finish here in Europe, my first choice will always be Santos. No matter what it is, but for me in Brazil there’s only one team, Santos. I’ve already made that clear, it’s a dream of ending my career at Santos. I’ve already talked to the president, they’ve already talked to me and they left me very calm. So let’s see what will happen in the next few years, but I would very much like to finish or end my career at Santos. to be able to play for Santos would be an immense pride”, stated Andreas Pereira, in an interview with TNT Sports, in May.

Andreas was on the bench against Grêmio and should continue as an option among the substitutes for Renato Gaúcho. The technician’s expectation is to use it for a few minutes in the Vila.

Leave your comment