Santos x Flamengo: see the likely squads and where to watch the duel

Santos has a meeting scheduled with Flamengo this Saturday night (28), starting at 7 pm (Brasilia time), in Vila Belmiro, in a match valid for the 18th round of the Brasileirão.

Peixe is coming from a defeat in the Copa do Brasil against Athletico-PR, in the competition’s first game. In the Brazilian Championship, it is in 11th position in the championship table, with 22 points. In a bad phase and much questioned by fans, Fernando Diniz has 29 games in charge of Santos, with 11 wins, 10 defeats and 8 draws. There are 33 goals made and 30 conceded. The taking advantage is 47%.

Flamengo, in turn, has been experiencing a “honeymoon” since the arrival of coach Renato Gaúcho. The Rio de Janeiro club is fifth in the Brazilian Nationals, with 28 points, and seeks to reduce the advantage of the leader Atlético Mineiro, who has 38 points so far, but has two games more than Rubro-Negro. In the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo beat Grêmio away from home last Wednesday, by 4-0, and the team arrives in Vila Belmiro full of morale.

DATASHEET

SAINTS X FLAMENGO

Date and time: August 28, 2021, at 7:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (SC)

assistants: Bruno Boschilia (PR) and Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira (CE)

video arbiter: Rodolpho Toski Marques (PR)

how and where to watch: Premiere and Real Time Lance!

SAINTS: John Paul; Madson, Robson Reis, Wagner Leonardo and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Jean Mota, Carlos Sánchez and Gabriel Pirani; Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo. Technician: Fernando Diniz

FLAMENGO: Diego Alves; Isla, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira (Bruno Viana) and Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Diego and Arrascaeta; Everton Ribeiro, Michael (Vitinho) and Gabigol. Technician: Renato Gaucho.