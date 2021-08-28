Santos x Flamengo: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

Santos and Flamengo face off this Saturday, at Vila Belmiro, at 7 pm (GMT). The match will be valid for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. O ge tracks all the game’s moves in Real Time – CLICK HERE to follow.

Santos’ moment is not the best. Eliminated from the Sudamericana, Peixe lost 1-0 to Athletico in the first match of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil last Wednesday. In the Brazilian Championship, the team led by Fernando Diniz is 11th, with 22 points.

Flamengo is coming off a rout in the Copa do Brasil, after going 4-0 at Grêmio in Porto Alegre. In the Brazilian Championship, tries to recover from the draw with Ceará last weekend. With two games less than their rivals, the team is in fifth place, with 28 points.

Streaming: Premiere broadcasts the match, with narration by Luiz Carlos Jr. and comments by Ledio Carmona and Ricardinho. O ge tracks all bids in real time.

Lédio Carmona analyzes Santos x Flamengo for the 18th round of the Brasileirão

2 out of 5 — Photo: Infographics — Photo: Infographics

Santos – coach Fernando Diniz.

Peixe has several problems for this Saturday’s game, in Vila Belmiro. Fernando Diniz does not have, for example, his first defenders, Kaiky and Luiz Felipe, who are injured. Marinho, the team’s main player, remains in the medical department. Thus, Santos is putting its pieces together to try a sprint in the Brazilian Championship.

Probable line-up: João Paulo, Madson, Robson Reis, Wagner Leonardo and Felipe Jonatan (Moraes); Camacho, Jean Mota, Carlos Sánchez and Marcos Guilherme; Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo (Gabriel Pirani).

Embezzlement: John, Luiz Felipe, Kaiky, Jobson, Sandry, Vinicius Zanocelo and Marinho.

Hanging: João Paulo and Lucas Braga.

3 out of 5 Probable Santos squad to face Flamengo — Photo: ge Probable squad of Santos to face Flamengo — Photo: ge

Flamengo – coach Renato Gaucho

Flamengo’s main embezzlement will be striker Bruno Henrique, who suffered a thigh injury against Grêmio. The tendency is for Michael, one of the highlights in Porto Alegre, to be the titleholder – Vitinho is another option. In defense, Léo Pereira has recovered from a trauma to his left foot and is again at Renato’s disposal.

Probable squad: Diego Alves, Isla, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luis; Willian Arão, Diego, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Michael and Gabigol.

Embezzlement: Bruno Henrique, Rodrigo Caio, Renê, César and Piris da Motta (medical department).

Hanging: Arrascaeta and Matheuzinho.

4 out of 5 Flamengo’s likely squad against Santos — Photo: ge Flamengo’s likely squad against Santos — Photo: ge

+ Read more Flamengo news

5 out of 5 — Photo: infosport — Photo: infosport