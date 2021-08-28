Santos x Flamengo: where to watch, schedule, rosters, refereeing – 08/27/2021

Santos and Flamengo face off tomorrow (28), at 7 pm, in Vila Belmiro, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. Paulistas and Cariocas live opposite moments in the competition. While Alvinegro is still trying to pack and leave the recurring instability, Renato Gaúcho’s team tries to touch the edge.

With 28 points, Flamengo is out of the G-4 -it is fifth place- and ten points behind the leader Atlético-MG. However, he has two games less than Rooster. The Rubro-negro is at its best moment of the season. In Brasileirão, he won 16 of the last 21 points, is in the semifinals of the Libertadores and virtually ranked among the top four in the Copa do Brasil.

Peixe, on the other hand, has 22 points and is in the bottom half of the table. At the moment, it is closer to the relegation zone than to the G-4. They drew the last three matches and gained six points from the last 12 played. In other tournaments, they recently fell in the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana and left behind Athletico-PR in a duel for the Copa do Brasil.

where to watch

The Premiere channel broadcasts the match. UOL Scoreboard tracks in real time.

time and place

The game takes place in Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP), at 7 pm (GMT) this Saturday (28).

Embezzlement

Santos has problems in defense and attack to face Flamengo. The main defense duo, formed by Luiz Felipe and Kaiky, is out due to injuries. The new one will be formed by young Robson Reis and Wagner Leonardo. In the offensive sector, the embezzlement is Marinho, with a muscle injury.

Flamengo also has problems in both sectors. In defense, Rodrigo Caio is still doing muscle strengthening and will be replaced by Léo Pereira. Bruno Henrique was diagnosed with a muscle injury and also does not travel to Santos. Michael will start alongside Gabigol in attack.

Probable escalations

Saints: John Paul; Madson, Robson Reis, Wagner Leonardo, Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Jean Mota, Carlos Sanchez, Gabriel Pirani; Marcos Guilherme, Lucas Braga. Technician: Fernando Diniz

Flamengo: Diego Alves; Isla, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira, Filipe Luís; William Arão, Diego, Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro; Gabigol, Michael. Technician: Renato Gaucho

Arbitration

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (SC)

Assistants: Bruno Boschilia (PR) and Nailton de Sousa Oliveira (CE)

VAR: Rodolpho Toski Marques (PR)