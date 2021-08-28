Santos x Flamengo: where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration – 08/27/2021

Santos and Flamengo face off today (28) in Vila Belmiro, at 7 pm (GMT), for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. Coach Fernando Diniz has eight absences in his team, while Renato Gaúcho won’t have Bruno Henrique, with a thigh injury. With a foot trauma, Léo Pereira is still in doubt.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast on Premiere. UOL Scoreboard will follow everything in real time.

lineups

SAINTS: John Paul; madson, Robson Reis, Wagner Leonardo and Felipe Jonathan; Camacho, Jean Mota and Carlos Sánchez; Marcos Guilherme, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo. Technician: Fernando Diniz.

FLAMENGO: Diego Alves, Isla, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira (Bruno Viana) and Filipe Luís; Arão, Diego, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabigol and Michael. Technician: Renato Gaucho

Embezzlement

SAINTS: Kaiky, with a grade 2 lesion in the thigh, Luiz Felipe, with edema in the thigh, Zanocele, with grade 1 injury in the thigh, Sandry and Jobson, undergoing physical reconditioning, Marinho, with a bruise on his thigh, and John and Kevin malthus, recovering after knee surgery.

FLAMENGO: With a thigh injury, Bruno Henrique is out. Léo Pereira is still struggling to heal a foot trauma and his presence is uncertain.

Arbitration

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (SC)

Assistants: Bruno Boschilia (PR) and Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira (CE)

VAR: Rodolpho Toski Marques (PR)