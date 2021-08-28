São Paulo City vaccinates adolescents aged 15 to 17 on Monday (30) – News

The City of São Paulo announced, this Friday (27), the opening of vaccination against covid-19 for the group of adolescents with no comorbidities between 15 and 17 years old, starting next Monday (30).

To receive the dose of the immunizing agent, it is necessary to provide employees at the health units with proof of residence in the city, an identification document and a certificate of comorbidity.

The young person must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. If this monitoring is not possible, the adolescent must be in the company of an adult with an authorization signed by a responsible person.

On Thursday (26) to São Paulo City Hall had started the vaccination of adolescents aged 12 to 17 years who have any type of comorbidities. The scheme is open on Saturday (28) and Sunday (29).

Young people with permanent disabilities (physical, sensory or intellectual), pregnant women and postpartum women in this age group are also eligible.

For this audience, Pfizer’s immunizing agent is applied exclusively, the only one authorized by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) for citizens under 18 years of age.

Vaccination posts

To receive the first dose (D1) of the vaccine, just look for one of the UBSs (Basic Health Units), drive-thrus or partner pharmacies, open from 8am to 5pm. There are also AMAs (Ambulatory Medical Assistance)/Integrated UBSs, which operate from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Persons eligible for the second dose (D2) of the immunizing agent can also look for posts to complete the vaccination schedule.