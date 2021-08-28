São Paulo lineup: Marquinhos does individual training and is closer to return | São Paulo

Striker Marquinhos was the big news for São Paulo in training this Friday. In recovery from a stretch in the posterior region of the left thigh, the player performed individual activities on the field and in the gym.

On Sunday, Tricolor will face Juventude, at 4 pm, in Caxias do Sul, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Crespo still won’t be able to count on Welington, Arboleda and William. The trio is recovering from injuries and continues at Reffis. They won’t be able to be fit until Sunday. The Liziero defensive midfielder, suspended by the third yellow, does not play either. Marquinhos, in turn, is still in doubt.

With that, a possible São Paulo to face the Juventude has: Tiago Volpi, Bruno Alves, Miranda and Léo; Daniel Alves, Luan, Rodrigo Nestor, Gabriel Sara and Reinaldo; Rigoni and Pablo.

Crespo at São Paulo training this Friday — Photo: Fellipe Lucena / saopaulofc

Crespo should only define the team in training this Saturday. At 10:30 am, the squad returns to the CT of Barra Funda for the last adjustments before the confrontation.

With 21 points, São Paulo ranks 12th in the Brasileirão and is three points behind the G-6.

Luan training at São Paulo — Photo: Fellipe Lucena / saopaulofc

After the game against Juventude, Tricolor will have 13 days off due to the FIFA Date. Daniel Alves has been called up for the World Cup qualifiers.

São Paulo’s third goalkeeper, Thiago Couto, broke his nose in a tackle in training last Thursday. The player was seen by the club’s doctors and began treatment. São Paulo does not give a deadline for the recovery of its players.

In recent games, the third goalkeeper had not been listed. Hernán Crespo usually takes the titleholder Tiago Volpi and reserve Lucas Perri. Thiago Couto, however, participated in the warm-ups before the games.

Thiago Couto, São Paulo goalkeeper — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net