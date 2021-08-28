Schedule of deposits of the 6th and 7th installments of 2021 emergency aid

Next installments of emergency aid are confirmed by the government. This week, the Federal Savings Bank will be closing the transfer schedule of the fifth round of the project. With this, the population must prepare to receive the two new allowances that will be passed on to October.
O emergency aid it remains the most important current social project in the context of the new coronavirus. Even with a value considered insufficient, it is still able to help the population in vulnerability situation.
New installments confirmed
The deposit for the sixth and seventh rounds is already guaranteed. policyholders of family allowance will receive from the September 17th and the others will have access on the the 21st of the same month.
In October, payment will start on October 18th is on October 20th. It is worth noting that the general public must still wait for withdrawal permission.
Sixth installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule for Bolsa Família beneficiaries
- NIS ending 1: September 17th
- NIS ending 2: September 20th
- NIS ending 3: September 21st
- NIS ending 4: September 22nd
- NIS ending 5: September 23
- NIS ending 6: 24 September
- NIS ending 7: September 27
- NIS ending 8: September 28
- NIS ending 9: 29 September
- NIS ending 0: 30 September
Sixth installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule (deposit into account) for general public
- Born in January – September 21st
- Born in February – September 22
- Born in March – September 23
- Born in April – September 24th
- Born in May – September 25th
- Born in June – September 26th
- Born in July – September 28
- Born in August – September 29
- Born in September – September 30th
- Born in October – October 1st
- Born in November – October 2nd
- Born in December – October 3rd
Seventh installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule for Bolsa Família beneficiaries
- NIS ending 1: October 18th
- NIS ending 2: October 19th
- NIS ending 3: October 20th
- NIS ending 4: October 21st
- NIS ending 5: October 22nd
- NIS ending 6: October 25th
- NIS ending 7: October 26th
- NIS ending 8: October 27
- NIS ending 9: October 28
- NIS ending 0: October 29
Seventh installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule (deposit into account) for general public
- Born in January – October 20th
- Born in February -October 21st
- Born in March – October 22
- Born in April – October 23
- Born in May – October 23
- Born in June – October 26th
- Born in July – October 27th
- Born in August – October 28
- Born in September – October 29
- Born in October – October 30th
- Born in November – October 30th
- Born in December – October 31
