Schedule of deposits of the 6th and 7th installments of 2021 emergency aid

Next installments of emergency aid are confirmed by the government. This week, the Federal Savings Bank will be closing the transfer schedule of the fifth round of the project. With this, the population must prepare to receive the two new allowances that will be passed on to October.

O emergency aid it remains the most important current social project in the context of the new coronavirus. Even with a value considered insufficient, it is still able to help the population in vulnerability situation.

New installments confirmed

The deposit for the sixth and seventh rounds is already guaranteed. policyholders of family allowance will receive from the September 17th and the others will have access on the the 21st of the same month.

In October, payment will start on October 18th is on October 20th. It is worth noting that the general public must still wait for withdrawal permission.

Sixth installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule for Bolsa Família beneficiaries

NIS ending 1: September 17th

NIS ending 2: September 20th

NIS ending 3: September 21st

NIS ending 4: September 22nd

NIS ending 5: September 23

NIS ending 6: 24 September

NIS ending 7: September 27

NIS ending 8: September 28

NIS ending 9: 29 September

NIS ending 0: 30 September

Sixth installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule (deposit into account) for general public

Born in January – September 21st

Born in February – September 22

Born in March – September 23

Born in April – September 24th

Born in May – September 25th

Born in June – September 26th

Born in July – September 28

Born in August – September 29

Born in September – September 30th

Born in October – October 1st

Born in November – October 2nd

Born in December – October 3rd

Seventh installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule for Bolsa Família beneficiaries

NIS ending 1: October 18th

NIS ending 2: October 19th

NIS ending 3: October 20th

NIS ending 4: October 21st

NIS ending 5: October 22nd

NIS ending 6: October 25th

NIS ending 7: October 26th

NIS ending 8: October 27

NIS ending 9: October 28

NIS ending 0: October 29

Seventh installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule (deposit into account) for general public

Born in January – October 20th

Born in February -October 21st

Born in March – October 22

Born in April – October 23

Born in May – October 23

Born in June – October 26th

Born in July – October 27th

Born in August – October 28

Born in September – October 29

Born in October – October 30th

Born in November – October 30th

Born in December – October 31

