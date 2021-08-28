Search for missing couple in Angra dos Reis enters fifth day | Rio de Janeiro



Casal has been missing since Sunday (22) after leaving by boat to see the sunset in Angra dos Reis – Reproduction / Social Networks

Posted 28/08/2021 09:18 | Updated 08/28/2021 1:06 PM

Rio – The search for the missing couple in Angra dos Reis, on the Costa Verde of Rio, entered the fifth day this Saturday. Cristiane Nogueira da Silva, 48, and Leonardo Machado de Andrade, 50, were seen for the last time in Ilha Grande, last Sunday afternoon (22). According to the Civil Police, one of the chances is that the vessel has sunk.

Fire Department divers resumed work early in the day. The boat the couple was on has yet to be found.

Deputy Vilson de Almeida Silva, holder of the 166th DP (Angra dos Reis), does not rule out any line of investigation. “We will not discard any line, because there is still nothing concrete. We also raised the hypothesis that the vessel has sunk. It is still an assumption,” he said.

The Civil Police informed that it is also investigating the couple’s routine. The objective is to discover other paths in the investigations. Also according to investigators, the priority is to locate the vessel to understand what happened.

So far eight people from Cristiane and Leonardo’s families have been heard by the police. On Friday, Cristiane’s son arrived in Angra dos Reis and accompanied the search.