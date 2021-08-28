See before and after the country singer Eduardo Costa and be surprised!

Countryside who already went through plastic surgery, Eduardo CostaHad one appearance very different at the beginning of career; check out photos!

O singer in country music Eduardo Costa has gone through several physical changes throughout his career that impress. Very vain and having already declared that he considers himself a “semi gay” because he likes to take care of himself, the musician he admitted only one surgery he performed to correct a deviation in the septum, as well as a micropigmentation in his lips to make them more pink.

However, when letting the hair grow and constantly going through botox, Eduardo Costa’s recent appearance made him associated with the Chucky doll by some internet users. A facial harmonization was also considered when he showed a drastic change in photos posted on the networks, but the singer never confirmed the procedure.

Although he does not admit it, the comparison between photos from the beginning of the musician’s career, in mid- 2011, with current records reveal a drastic difference in the face of Eduardo Costa, in addition to the artist’s gain in muscle mass.

The new look adopted by the singer also made internet users call him “Ken’s father”, in reference to the human Ken who performed as many surgeries as possible to look like the doll, Barbie doll’s boyfriend.

Check out the before and after of Eduardo Costa since the beginning of his career:

Eduardo Costa suffers to resume his career after controversies

(Photo: Internet Reproduction)

After the fight with Leonardo, the country singer Eduardo Costa lost the contract with the talisman and with your old Sony Music label. In addition, the sertanejo had several sponsorships canceled, which made it impossible to carry out new country lives!

With no credit in the market and trying to make yet another controversial dating, the singer who revealed that he is a sex addict is desperate and looking for support from bloggers. Goinia, who agree to record interviews with the musician. In exchange for this, there are some controversial statements but none other than their own influencers have gained visibility with this.

With the resumption of sertanejo concert schedule and outside of Cabar, singer Eduardo Costa is struggling to sell shows in 2022 to fairs and city halls after the erosion of his image and declarations that he would be willing to fight for the name “Cabar”, his original idea that was registered in the inpi (National Institute of Trademarks and Patents), by Talism Music!

Like this fight with Leonardo and his unconditional support for President Jair Bolsonaro, even though he wrote the song Caution, What he called a manifesto for demanding attitudes from Brazilian politicians, the singer from Minas Gerais does not see any prospect of a new tour for the next year, as he said in some interviews. The main issue would be a safe return from the pandemic, which seems unlikely so far.