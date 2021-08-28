see how to choose your next smartphone

Samsung is the manufacturer that sells most devices in the world today. According to data from consulting firms Gartner and Strategy Analytics, in the period between 2020 and 2021, the South Korean company reached the incredible mark of 76 million smartphones sold in the world, with 20.3% of that market. Then come Xiaomi and Apple.

The popularity can be explained by its commercial strategy: offering a variety of lines (which can even cause some confusion with so many names) and devices for different profiles and pockets (especially the intermediate models).

Currently, Samsung works with five smartphone segments in Brazil:

Galaxy M

Galaxy A

Galaxy Note

Galaxy S

Galaxy Z

Do you want to know more about the characteristics of each line? Tilt explains a little about them and shows some of the main models already highlighted by our team.

Galaxy M Line

Galaxy M cell phones are considered cost-effective mid-range, with large screens and batteries, plastic finish and sold exclusively over the internet. The company equips the models with the specifications most demanded by the consumer.

Today, the M62, M51, M32, M31, M21 and M12 devices are sold in Brazil.

Galaxy M62

Price: BRL 2,299*

Samsung Galaxy M62 Image: Disclosure

The company’s recent release, the M62 battery has the promise of long life. The processors are thicker than the brothers of the M line. The Galaxy M62’s battery is 7,000 mAh, a highlight among competitors. Its octa-core processor is the same chip that equips top-of-the-line Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ phones, therefore, powerful. There are 8 GB of RAM, which helps the cell phone work, in addition to 128 GB of storage for photos, videos and other files.

Tilt compared the M51 and the M62.

Galaxy A Line

Samsung’s midline A is considered the second most important for the company after the S-segment of advanced handsets. Cell phones are focused on better technical specifications — some have features that equip S-line models — and cost-effectiveness. The screens tend to have better quality and use of space with the display with few borders.

The company makes available in the country the A22, A32, A32 5G, A72, A52, A52 5G, A02, A02 S, A12, A71, A51, A31, A11, A10, A10 S, A01 Core and A21 S devices.

Galaxy A51

Price: BRL 2,329*

Samsung Galaxy A51 Image: Reproduction

The A51 has several elements of high-end cellphones, such as the sleek back design and the traditional rear camera frame. The screen is 6.5 inches (16.51 cm), with Full HD+ resolution and Super Amoled technology, which renders nice brightness and quality for the display. With a 4,000 mAh battery, the A51 shouldn’t let you down. It also comes with a digital reader built into the phone’s screen, as well as the latest tops of the line from Samsung.

Read our full review.

Galaxy Note Line

The Galaxy Note line of cell phones is made up of more advanced models, already called “foblet” or “phablet” in the past, for uniting phone features similar in size to a tablet. They are powerful in performance, cameras and technologies.

Note models traditionally come with a pen, the SPen, which helps consumers in professional activities that require more precision of touch. However, this year Samsung decided to discontinue the Note line amid the arrival of folding models.

Currently, the models in the lineup include the Galaxy Note 10, Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Price: BRL 4,999.00

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Image: Reproduction

The Note 20 is a cell phone with almost all the features that consumers want in a top-of-the-line smartphone: it has power, the cameras are fantastic, the battery is good, the screen is excellent. The phone is big, with a great 6.9-inch (17.52 cm) Amoled Dynamic screen. The camera set is impressive, with three 108 MP, 12 MP and 12 MP lenses.

The front camera is 10 MP. The performance of the Note 20 Ultra delivers what you’d expect from a cell phone of the line, with lots of power, thanks to its elite Exynos 990 processor. The only challenge will be the price, which isn’t cheap.

Read the full review.

Galaxy S Line

The Galaxy S line carries Samsung’s top-of-the-line models. These are the devices that combine good screens, cameras and brand processors. They have a premium design and finish, as well as the most modern features available today for smartphones. They compete in the market with giants like Apple’s iPhone.

Galaxy S21

Price: BRL 4,599.90*

Galaxy S21 Image: Reproduction

The S21 is a powerful 5G smartphone, with a flat screen and no curves, Super Amoled Full HD+ of 6.2 inches (15.7 cm) and 120Hz frequency, which gives very fluid movements to the images on the display. There are models with two different processors: the Exynos 2100, produced by Samsung itself, and the Snapdragon 888 chip, made by Qualcomm.

The S21 also comes with three rear cameras: a high-resolution main sensor (64MP), a wide-angle lens (12MP) to capture more content in a single image, and a telephoto lens (12MP), which allows optical zoom. 3x. The selfie camera is 10 MP.

Check out the full review.

Galaxy Z Line

Big news from the brand in recent years, the Galaxy Z line is composed of top-of-the-line smartphones with folding screen technology, which allows for some very interesting functions and visuals. The line has a very high price, but is focused on consumers who are more enthusiastic about novelties and high technology.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2, Fold 3, Flip and Flip 3 are part of the Z line.

O Galaxy Z Flip is Samsung’s second folding bet in the smartphone market. His difference to the Fold it’s big: while the fold folds vertically to reveal a cell phone as big as a tablet, the Flip is more reminiscent of old 2000s cell phones that flipped open and closed. Closed, it is a small compact square. Opened, it reveals a large 6.7-inch (17 cm) smartphone.

Galaxy Flip 3

The new generation of Samsung’s 5G flip phone bets on a slim, light and resistant design. The new version has, in addition to the internal 6.7-inch (17 cm) Amoled screen, a 2-inch (5 cm) external display. In addition to notifications, clock and selfies, the dashboard lets you interact with some more complex apps, such as Samsung Music and Samsung Pay.

Its rear camera set is dual, with an ultra wide and a wide 12MP lens each. The front camera takes pictures at up to 10 MP. The processor is a powerful Snapdragon 888, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The battery is 3300 mAh.

Galaxy Fold 3

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the latest and most mature version of Samsung’s folding smartphone. Its huge internal Amoled screen measures 7.6 inches (19.3 cm), while the outside measures 6.2 inches (15.7 cm). There are 10 MP cameras for selfies in both closed and open mode.

In this version, the internal selfie camera is hidden under the screen, a new feature of the model. The rear set of cameras is triple, with one ultra wide, one wide and one telephoto lens, 12 MP each. Its powerful processor is a Snapdragon 888 octa-core. There are 12 GB of RAM memory and 512 GB of storage. The battery is 4400 mAh.

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Price: BRL 10,198.98*

Galaxy Z Fold 2 Image: Reproduction

Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a phone with advanced specifications, Snapdragon 865+ processor and folding screen, which impresses by transforming the device into a very useful tablet. Unlike its first model, the second version of Fold works well and leaves the impression of a well-finished product. It has a 6.2-inch (15.7 cm) external screen and a 7.6-inch (19.3 cm) internal foldable screen, both with Amoled technology, which delivers beautiful images.

The internal display is made of a technology called UTG (ultra-thin glass), which allows for incredible folding. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 cameras also do a great job and don’t owe the best competitors in the market.

*Prices and list were checked on August 24, 2021 to update this article. They may vary over time.

