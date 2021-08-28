See Santos related to the match against Flamengo

Coach Fernando Diniz listed 23 Santos players for the match against Flamengo this Saturday, at 7 pm (GMT), in Vila Belmiro, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship.

O Peixe doesn’t have Luiz Felipe, Kaiky, Marinho, Jobson, Sandry, John and Kevin Malthus, all in the medical department. Camacho, Danilo Boza and Moraes, unable to play in the Copa do Brasil, are available. The reinforcements Jandrei, Emiliano Velázquez, Diego Tardelli and Léo Baptistão are still not in physical and/or bureaucratic condition. Augusto is an option for the first time, as well as Luizinho, a former Coritiba midfielder who made it to the sub-23.

The likely lineup is: João Paulo, Madson, Robson, Wagner Palha and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Jean Mota, Carlos Sánchez and Gabriel Pirani; Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo.

Santos starts the round in 11th place, with 22 points. Flamengo is fifth, with 28.

See the 23 listed:

Goalkeepers: John Paul and Diogenes

Sides: Madson, Pará, Felipe Jonatan and Moraes

Defenders: Wagner Palha, Robson and Danilo Boza

Midfielders: Camacho, Jean Mota, Carlos Sánchez, Gabriel Pirani, Vinicius Balieiro, Vinicius Zanocelo, Ivonei, Luizinho and Augusto

Attackers: Lucas Braga, Marcos Guilherme, Marcos Leonardo, Raniel and Bruno Marques

Leave your comment