See what will change for Bolsa Família beneficiaries

The Auxílio Brasil should come into force in November, at least that’s what the Federal Government wants. On August 9, the government delivered to Congress the MP (Provisional Media) that creates the social program that will replace Bolsa Família. the government intends to carry out the changes without touching the budget.

The PEC of court orders may make the new program feasible, because the government wants to parcel out the largest debts it has in court in nine years.

The changes

Currently, the value of Bolsa Família is at R$ 192, the text of the MP does not specify what the new value will be. President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) says the increase will be around 50%, that is, the value will be close to R$300.

The new value should be defined next month, as promised by the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma. The new program is expected to go into effect in November.

There may be a reduction in the amount that beneficiaries receive from Bolsa Família, with the changes that are planned. However, the government foresees a transition period. The calculation of this payment will be made based on the sum of the financial benefits received in the month immediately preceding the revocation of Bolsa Família.

who will receive

Currently, Bolsa Família covers around 14 million families, and the government intends that the new program will serve 16 million people. The rule of the new program will also require that families are in a situation of poverty or extreme poverty to be entitled to the benefit.

Today, the values ​​are defined in this way, for those who are in a situation of poverty, they must have a monthly income of R$89 and R$178 per person, and up to R$89 in cases of extreme poverty.

In order to be transferred to Auxílio Brasil, families in a situation of poverty must include pregnant women or people aged up to 21 incomplete. At Bolsa Família, this age ranges up to 17 years.

The benefits of Brazil Aid