See what will change for Bolsa Família beneficiaries

The Auxílio Brasil should come into force in November, at least that’s what the Federal Government wants. On August 9, the government delivered to Congress the MP (Provisional Media) that creates the social program that will replace Bolsa Família. the government intends to carry out the changes without touching the budget.
The PEC of court orders may make the new program feasible, because the government wants to parcel out the largest debts it has in court in nine years.
The changes
Currently, the value of Bolsa Família is at R$ 192, the text of the MP does not specify what the new value will be. President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) says the increase will be around 50%, that is, the value will be close to R$300.
The new value should be defined next month, as promised by the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma. The new program is expected to go into effect in November.
There may be a reduction in the amount that beneficiaries receive from Bolsa Família, with the changes that are planned. However, the government foresees a transition period. The calculation of this payment will be made based on the sum of the financial benefits received in the month immediately preceding the revocation of Bolsa Família.
who will receive
Currently, Bolsa Família covers around 14 million families, and the government intends that the new program will serve 16 million people. The rule of the new program will also require that families are in a situation of poverty or extreme poverty to be entitled to the benefit.
Today, the values are defined in this way, for those who are in a situation of poverty, they must have a monthly income of R$89 and R$178 per person, and up to R$89 in cases of extreme poverty.
In order to be transferred to Auxílio Brasil, families in a situation of poverty must include pregnant women or people aged up to 21 incomplete. At Bolsa Família, this age ranges up to 17 years.
The benefits of Brazil Aid
- Early Childhood Benefit: aimed at families whose composition has children up to 2 years and 11 months old. It is exclusively for children aged under three, limited to five children per family. However, the value that will be offered is still unknown.
- Family Composition Benefit: intended for families that have pregnant women or people aged between 3 and 21 years. The proposal aims to include a level of formal education to be entitled to this allowance and is limited to five quotas per family.
- Overcoming Extreme Poverty Benefit: This benefit depends on the fulfillment or not of the previous alternatives. For example, if the monthly per capita family income is still below the average that characterizes the condition of extreme poverty, there is the right to receive this benefit, since there will not be an availability limit based on the number of members of the family group.
- See the benefits:
- Early Childhood Benefit: will cover families with children up to 36 months old;
- Family Membership Benefit: will be aimed at young people aged between 18 and 21 who are incomplete, requiring completion of at least one level of formal education.
- Benefit for Overcoming Extreme Poverty If, after receiving the previous benefits, the monthly per capita income of the family does not exceed the extreme poverty line, it will be entitled to financial support without limitations related to the number of members of the family nucleus.
- Sports School Aid: will be aimed at students aged between 12 and 17 years old, members of families benefiting from Brazil Aid and who stand out in the Brazilian School Games.
- Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship: will benefit students with good performance in academic and scientific competitions and who are beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. The transfer of the amount will be made in 12 monthly installments. There is no maximum number of beneficiaries per household.
- Child Citizen Assistance: It will benefit the person responsible for a family with a child up to 48 months old who can find a source of income, but who cannot find a place in public or private day care centers in the partner network. The amount will be paid until the child reaches 48 months of life, and the limit per family unit will still be regulated.
- Rural Productive Inclusion Aid: will be paid for up to 36 months to family farmers registered in the Cadastro Único.
- Urban Productive Inclusion Aid: intended for those who are on the payroll of the Brazil Aid program and prove formal employment relationship will receive the benefit.
- Transition Compensatory Benefit: intended for families benefiting from Bolsa Família who lose part of the amount received after qualifying for Auxílio Brasil. It will be granted during the period of implementation of the new program and maintained until there is an increase in the amount received by the family or until it no longer meets the eligibility criteria.