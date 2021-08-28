see where to watch, game time, likely lineups

Santos and Flamengo face off today (28) in a match for the 18th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A

Vila Belmiro will be the stage for Santos and Flamengo, this Saturday (28), at 7 pm (Brasilia time).

The teams are coming from midweek duels for the Copa do Brasil and if they overcome their opponents, they can meet in the semifinals of the competition. Peixe took the worst in the first duel with Athletico-PR and ended up defeated by 1-0 in the Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba.

Coach Fernando Diniz has been complaining about the many players lost by the squad, such as Kaio Jorge, Luan Peres and Alison. All recently traded abroad. On the other hand, Santos signed Diego Tardelli and midfielder Augusto Galván. The 21-year-old youngster revealed by São Paulo came on loan from Real Madrid. “I see that I can help out the ball and create plays,” said Galván.

After beating Grêmio 4-0 in Porto Alegre for the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo de Renato Gaúcho reached the mark of 11 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat in 13 games. The coach has also stood out in recovering criticized players, such as defender Bruno Viana. “You have to give them morale, confidence, if they are in this group it’s because they have quality and nobody forgets football”, commented Renato.

In Brasileirão, Fla has 28 points and occupies the fifth position in the table, with two games in hand. Santos is in 11th place with 22 points.

Where to watch Santos and Flamengo

Premiere

Probable roster of Santos

John Paul;

Madson, Robson Reis, Wagner Leonardo and Felipe Jonatan;

Camacho, Jean Mota, Carlos Sánchez and Marcos Guilherme;

Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo.

Flamengo’s likely lineup

Diego Alves;

Isla, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luis;

Willian Arão, Diego, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta;

Michael and Gabigol.

With information from Agência Brasil