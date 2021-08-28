See who the 10 biggest Brazilian billionaires are

Isabela Bernardes*/ State of Minas

posted on 08/27/2021 8:09 PM

(Credit: Together, Brazilian billionaires hold 25% of the 2020 GDP (photo: Pixabay/Reproduction))


The list of Brazilian billionaires grew even longer in 2021. Even in the face of the crisis caused by the pandemic, the survey carried out by Forbes Brasil magazine indicates 42 more names than 2020. In this edition, the list sums 315 billionaires, who together accumulate assets of R$ 1.9 trillion, equivalent to 25.6% of the Brazilian Domestic Product (GDP) in 2020.

According to Forbes, “financial incentives around the world to face the crisis heated up the capital market”. Considering the breakdown of families and newcomers, this year’s magazine ranking brings 77 more names than in 2020.

Mastologist Henrique Moraes Domingo Salvador is CEO and shareholder of the Mater Dei group (photo: Pedro Vilela/ Agência i7)
Among the newcomers is the breast cancer physician Henrique Moraes Domingo Salvador, CEO and shareholder of the Mater Dei group. The Belo Horizonte hospital network was created in 1980 and already has three hospitals in Belo Horizonte and the Metropolitan Region, and a new unit is being built in Salvador, Bahia.

  • Henrique Moraes Domingo Salvador
    Ranking position: 86th
    Equity: BRL 5.95 billion
    Age: 63
    Source of Fortune: Mater Dei

See the names of the 10 biggest Brazilian billionaires:

  • 10- Alceu Elias Feldmann
    Age: 71 years old
    Equity: BRL 30.50 billion
    State: Santa Catarina
    Source of Fortune: Fertipar
  • 9 -The four children of Joseph and Vicky Safra: Jacob, David, Alberto and Esther
    Equity: BRL 35.50 billion
    State of Sao Paulo
    Source of fortune: Banco Safra
  • 8 – Alexandre Behring da Costa
    Age: 54 years old
    Equity: BRL 36.50 billion
    State: Rio de Janeiro
    Source of Fortune: 3G Capital
  • 7 – Vicky Sarfati Safra
    Age: 68 years old
    Equity: BRL 37 billion
    State: Greece/Brazilian Naturalized
    Source of fortune: Banco Safra
  • 6 – André Santos Esteves
    Age: 52 years old
    Equity: BRL 39.50 billion
    State: Rio de Janeiro
    Source of fortune: Banco Pactual

  • 5 – Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello
    Age: 71 years old
    Equity: BRL 46 billion
    State of Sao Paulo
    Source of Fortune: Cosan
  • 4 – Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira and family
    Age: 71 years old
    Equity: BRL 49.50 billion
    State: Rio de Janeiro
    Source of fortune: Banco Garantia, Brahma
  • 3 – Marcel Herrmann Telles
    Age: 71 years old
    Equity: BRL 64.50 billion
    State: Rio de Janeiro
    Source of fortune: Banco Garantia, Brahma
  • 2 – Jorge Paulo Lemann
    Age: 81 years old
    Equity: BRL 96.50 billion
    State: Rio de Janeiro
    Source of fortune: Banco Garantia, Brahma
  • 1 – Eduardo Luiz Saverin
    Age: 39 years old
    Equity: BRL 97.50 billion
    State of Sao Paulo
    Source of Fortune: Facebook

See some photos of the “Top 10”:

