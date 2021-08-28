September PS Plus games may have leaked

Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PS5), Hitman 2 (PS4) and Predator: Hunting Grounds (PS4) could be free PS Plus games in September, according to a leak. Last month, the free subscription titles were also revealed ahead of time — and the list was right.

This time, the information comes from the website dealabs (via Eurogamer). As expected, the games can be redeemed between the 7th of September and the 5th of October. However, it is important to keep in mind that we are talking about a leak. So Sony may change games or not even choose these three.

You may have heard of it, but it doesn’t hurt to remember. Overcooked! All You Can Eat is a compilation that includes the first two games in the series and all released expansions. In the game, a group of players must work together to assemble plates and serve as many people as possible before time runs out.

Hitman 2 continues the formula of the first game of this new era of Hitman, improving many of the mechanics and increasing the possibilities to eliminate the targets that come in the protagonist’s path. If you’ve played the third game, be aware that there’s a little less variety in the second game, but the experience is still very worthwhile.

Predator: Hunting Grounds, which completes the list, is a Dead by Daylight style asymmetric multiplayer game. Players can form a group of humans or control the iconic Predator, whose goal is to eliminate others.