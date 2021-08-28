Sérgio Reis is discharged from the hospital and will undergo treatment at home

Singer Sérgio Reis, 81, was discharged from hospital today, in São Paulo, as informed by the country musician’s team. He will follow your home diabetes treatment.

Sérgio Reis was hospitalized on Tuesday (24) in São Paulo at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. searched for splash, the health unit informed that “there is no report” of the patient.

Today, the singer’s team said he had “a series of tests” after having a peak of diabetes. The hospital, on the other hand, stated that it had no information about Sérgio Reis’ health status.

He was hospitalized after becoming the target of an investigation by the Federal Police, which is investigating whether he committed the crime of inciting the population to practice “violent and threatening acts against Democracy, the Rule of Law and its Institutions, as well as against members of the Powers “.

On August 14, an audio and a video circulated on social networks in which Sérgio Reis calls for a national strike of truck drivers to protest against the 11 STF ministers: “If in 30 days they don’t take those guys out [do STF], we’re going to invade, break everything and take the guys out.”

The news of the singer’s entry into the hospital in São Paulo was published by journalist Geraldo Luís. The RecordTV presenter published a photo with the singer and supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

In an interview with “Domingo Espetacular” (RecordTV) before being hospitalized, Sérgio Reis said that he was “sad and in bad health” with the leaked audios with coup content.

On the 16th, in an interview with Folha, Ângela Bavini, Sergio Reis’ wife, stated that her husband was depressed and came to feel ill, with a diabetes crisis after the controversy.