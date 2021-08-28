“Since I understand myself by people, I have to screw myself to survive”, says Dany Bananinha

Dany Bananinha’s assistant gave her Instagram a vent. According to the famous woman, she says she feels lonely and has to fight for survival without anyone’s help. “I’m thinking and asking God that in the next life I have someone to tell and so I don’t have to worry so much about things, with whom I have to share everything like that,” he said.

“Because, bro, since I understand myself for people, I have to screw myself to survive. Now I have to keep screwing myself because I have a daughter to raise, but I will bravely fight and win as I always did. But it must be really nice that you have someone to count on. If you have it, you value it because gratitude is a very beautiful thing,” he said.

“You kill yourself, do all the best and the best for people to treat you as if you were no more than an obligation? It’s not like this! It’s good to live with grateful people who recognize your effort, who show affection for your effort,” he said.

“Be grateful to anyone who helps you in life, who is on your side giving you strength, praising you, pushing you up, pushing you forward. Be very grateful! This is something that I will teach my daughter a lot, to appreciate the smallest things. People these days are very ungrateful, very much. It’s surreal”, he found

After the long outburst, she posted a photo of the sink full of dishes. “Let’s wash the dishes and take care of what is ours”, he joked.

