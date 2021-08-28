Skate 4 confirmed for PC by Electronic Arts

It will be the first game in the franchise released for computers

After a ten-year hiatus with no release for the franchise Skateboard, a Electronic Arts released it last year, during its event EA Play, which is developing the next game in the series. Now the company has brought confirmation through a video on twitter that Skate 4 will also be released for PC.

This news was long awaited by fans of the skateboard franchise from AND THE, the first three games in the series were released only for Xbox 360 and Playstation 3, in addition to the spin-off Skate It who went out to Nintendo Wii, therefore, it will be the first time that a Skate game will arrive for computers.

The first three games were very successful at the time they were released, the series was a watershed because until the release of the first Skateboard in 2007, the games that brought the sport to consoles were more arcades and Electronic Arts came up with a proposal for a skateboarding game that was closer to simulation.

Although it clashes with the gameplay of more arcade games like the series Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and reach another audience share, after the release of the third title in the franchise, the company has not released any more games, which passed unnoticed in the generation of Playstation 4 and Xbox one.



To those who like the first versions, Skateboard 3 Xbox 360 game has been available for some time to be played via backwards compatibility on Xbox One or Xbox Series, including part of EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate. Recently the original version of Skateboard it has also joined the services and can be played via Microsoft consoles.

Skate 4 is being developed by the studiothe full circle which is located in Vancouver and is headed by Daniel McCulloch, former general manager of Xbox Live. There is also the return of Deran Chun and Chris “Cuz” Parry, who were essential creative minds in the development of the first titles. The game has no release date yet and should be released for Playstation 5, Xbox Series and PRAÇA.







Via: polygon