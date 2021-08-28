Sky Brown is inspired by Rayssa and wants to double the fun in the 2024 Olympics – 08/27/2021 – Sport

Sky Brown, 13, was one of the young skaters who caught the eye at the Tokyo Olympics for her precocious skill. Bronze medalist in the park modality, she had fun on the way to the podium and enjoyed the experience so much that she plans a double journey in Paris-2024: her idea is to also dispute the title in surfing.

“It will be on one of the best beaches [Taiti, na Polinésia Francesa]. I love skateboarding and surfing alike. So, I hope I can compete in both modalities”, said the girl, aware that the objective is not simple. “Of course I know that we will have a lot of competitions on this route, but I think it will be a lot of fun. I really want it to happen.”

Born in Japan, Sky chose to defend Great Britain, the country of her father, also skater Stu Brown. It was in his company that the girl took a liking to the sport, from an early age. But she had to overcome Stu’s resistance and beg to compete in Tokyo after a serious accident last June.

In this interview to sheet, the athlete recalled the fall, the negotiation so that she could compete for the medal in Japan and recalled that she is not the only surfer/skateboarder in the family: her brother Ocean, 9, also exhibits multiple talents. She also spoke about the good relationship she has with Brazilians Rayssa Leal and Leticia Bufoni.

What did bronze mean to you? I was just thinking about enjoying the Olympics. My goal was to do cool stuff, good tricks, and my original plan was just to show you the things I know how to do. But I saw people doing prettier things and I wanted to try a little more. I fell twice and it wasn’t good [risos]. But when I got it right, I felt so good! I couldn’t believe I had won the medal. I was really happy just skating there.

Why did you choose the park? I love surfing, and surfing is more like the park. I like how we can go super fast and high, feeling the air, because it has a lot of fluidity. I really like the street too. The park reminds me of the ocean sometimes, and I love walking at that high speed. If you want speed, choose the park. It’s very beautiful. Skateboarders can do a lot in the air, a huge variety of maneuvers.

You said you love surfing too. Do you have any plans with the sport for the future? I surf everyday. I got really tanned the last few days because I’m surfing a lot, I spend the day at the beach. For the Paris Olympics, I really want to compete with surfing.

Skateboarding and surfing are two sports where you have a lot of fun. Skateboarding you can practice even at home, while surfing offers the whole ocean, you feel those good waves passing by. I think people will learn to love them both even more.

The Olympics certainly helped in this regard, Rayssa Leal was very successful in Brazil. What is your relationship with her? Rayssa is the best! I wasn’t in the arena when she competed, but I watched her exams. Just seeing her competing made me want to compete too, that made me feel very comfortable skating. I think she inspired a lot of girls to try walking. It inspired a lot of people around the world, actually, because she was having so much fun, doing some cool stunts. I love Rayssa!

What made you, so young, so comfortable in a tough competitive environment? The girls made it look like it wasn’t a competition. It was just skateboarding, trying to send all our best tricks. Of course I was a little upset when I messed up and fell, but after that I got super excited again.

I think it’s really cool to compete being so young. When people see little girls there, they want to do it too. After I watched Rayssa’s exam, that’s what I felt. It’s beautiful to see and shows that skateboarding can be practiced all over the world.

You and Leticia Bufoni today have the Monarch shapes brand. What is her influence on your career? She is an idol I have. Leticia was the first woman I saw riding a skateboard. She was the one who made me want to skate. I get inspired by her a lot, because she’s really good! She has skateboarding experience, is a legend and shows us that anything is possible, that we can do everything within the sport. It’s pretty cool to have a brand with your own idol, you know? She gives me a lot of tips, but just by watching her walk I already have something to learn from. She never gives up. I’ve seen her fall and keep trying super-difficult maneuvers.

You too have already fallen. How was that most serious fall and recovery? It was really bad. I think I was out for a while. But I recovered quickly, much faster than people thought. And now I feel better than ever. Of course it was a very difficult time, my parents didn’t want me to skate again after all that situation, we talked a lot. I love skateboarding so much. You will fall down sometimes, and sometimes the bruises are serious.

Things look perfect on social media, sometimes we don’t show much of our downfalls, and I thought the world needed to know that even if you fall, you can get up again and bounce back to try again. We can not give up. And it wasn’t hard for me to get back. I wasn’t even thinking about the accident, I just wanted to skate and I was happy about it.

​Did you have to convince your parents to be able to go to the Olympics? At first they were sure I wouldn’t. They thought it was a lot of pressure, there was a lot of work to be done, there would be a lot of tests, and they thought that maybe it was not the time. I begged them for real. The GB team (Great Britain) called me and gave us this guarantee that there would be no pressure, that I could leave the competitions whenever I wanted. And then I really begged. They said no a few times, but then changed their minds. And it was worth it. It was one of my best experiences in my life.

How did your love for the sport come about? My father was a skateboarder and walked every day. We had a ramp in our backyard where he walked with his friends, and I, almost a baby, was always getting on his skateboard, trying to be a part of it. It was my favorite toy. I didn’t actually walk yet. He played with the wheels, with the shape.

What makes you and your brother so good at sports? I can not explain. We just have fun and see what we can do differently. We don’t give up. We keep going until we get the maneuvers right, and we just enjoy the time we have with this fun.