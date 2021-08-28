Speculated Grêmio player hits Turkish team

One of the many speculated at Grêmio in recent days, striker Matías Vargas, who was at Espanyol, should play for Adana Demirspor, from Turkey. The player was offered to the tricolor gaucho about two weeks ago, the direction even thought of bringing him, but only if Ferreira left the club.

Vargas acts on the sides of the attack and would be a reinforcement of interest, the problem was his value. The agreement with the Turkish team was confirmed by a director of the Spanish team to the newspaper “AS”, also from Spain. The athlete spent two seasons at Espanyol, where he played 57 games, scored five goals and gave eight assists.

In Turkey, he will be the companion of the famous Italian Mario Balotelli, with passages in Inter Milan, Manchester City and Milan. Days ago, Mundo Deportivo newspaper put the player very close to closing with Immortal. According to them, the contract would be on loan until the middle of 2022, with Grêmio paying 100% of the player’s salaries.

Turkish football continues to sign names linked to the Grêmio

Altay Spor recently bought Cesar Pinares and took Thaciano on loan. The two players belonged to Grêmio and brought a good amount of money to the tricolor vault.

Beşiktaş have signed Alex Teixeira, a player who was very successful in Chinese football and was speculated in the association. He has the same manager as Douglas Costa, but that didn’t help facilitate the negotiation process.

Adana Demirspor was cited four weeks ago as a possible destination for David Luiz and even tried to remove Mariano from Atlético-MG.

Image: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio FBPA