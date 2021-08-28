Spider-Man 3 makes nice change to Marvel’s villain look

Jamie Foxx’s Electro is back in Spider-Man: No Return Home (Spider-Man 3), but it doesn’t look the same as Spider-Man 2. This change can make the idea of ​​what it’s all about confusing. of the same version as Marvel’s villain, but at least it’s very good.

In The Spectacular Spider-Man 2, Maxwell Dillon, played by Foxx, is presented with a “nerdy” and rather clumsy look, until he takes on a completely blue appearance when he transforms into Electro.

Continues after advertising Unable to load ad

Unlike Doctor Octopus, who returned with pretty much the same look he had in Spider-Man 2, Electro’s design has been revamped, with its rays no longer blue (but yellow) and its overall appearance being very close to the actor who interpret it in real life.

Below is a comparison of the look the Marvel villain had at the beginning of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and a leaked image of Spider-Man: No Return Home (Spider-Man 3).

More on Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man: No Return Home (Spider-Man 3) is an upcoming superhero film based on the character Spider-Man from Marvel Comics, co-produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios, and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing.

It is a sequel to Spider-Man: Back to Home (2017) and Spider-Man: Away from Home (2019), being part of the MCU.

The film was directed by Jon Watts, written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, and starred Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, opposite Zendaya, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Cumberbatch and Alfred Mill.

Spider-Man: No Return Home (Spider-Man 3) opens in theaters on December 16th.

To check out other Marvel productions, click here and subscribe to Disney+.