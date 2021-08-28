Sport x Chapecoense: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

See the complete table and classification of Brasileirão

Sport enters the field under the eyes of the new coach, Paraguayan Gustavo Florentín – hired to replace Umberto Louzer. In 18th place in the table, Rubro-negro is looking for a new reaction and needs to win to have chances to leave the relegation zone. The team has 15 points and has three behind Fluminense, the first team out of Z-4.

Without winning and in the bottom with six points, Chapecoense still has another weight for the duel: the worst visitor to Brasileirão, with 14.8% of success. Away from Arena Condá, the team lost five and drew four. Verdão do Oeste doesn’t know what it’s like to win away from home for 11 matches this season. The last triumph was 4-1 over Marcílio Dias, on May 16 (three months ago), for the first leg of the Catarinense semifinal.

Premiere broadcasts the match, with narration by Rodrigo Raposo and comments by Cabral Neto and Conrado Santana. Real time: ge follow it up with exclusive videos (click here to follow).

PVC analyzes Sport x Chapecoense for the 18th round of the Brasileirão

Sport – Interim technician: Ricardo Severo

The Rubro-negro will be led by the Under-20 coach, Ricardo Severo – because Gustavo Florentín only arrives in Recife this Saturday.

The team will not be able to count on strikers André and Paulinho Moccelin, who are suspended for the third yellow card. On the other hand, midfielder Gustavo and forward Everaldo trained and should reinforce the team. As well as striker Tréllez, who did not face São Paulo due to a contractual clause.

Doubt at the beginning of the week, defender Thyere and midfielder Thiago Lopes should continue to be embezzled in this round. They are recovering from Achilles tendon discomfort.

Probable lineup: Mailson; Hayner, Pedro Henrique (Thyere), Sabino and Sander; Marcão, José Welison and Hernanes; Gustavo (Everton Felipe), Everaldo (Tréllez) and Mikael.

Who is out: forwards André and Paulinho Moccelin (suspended). Defender Thyere, defensive midfielder João Igor, midfielder Thiago Lopes and forward Neilton. All recovering from injury.

Probable squad of Sport against Chapecoense

Chapecoense – Technician: Dino Camargo (assistant)

Chape’s main embezzlement is coach Pintado, suspended after the expulsion against Atlético-GO. The assistant Dino Camargo commands the team, which has only one doubt: Léo Gomes or Ravanelli in the vacancy of the injured Anderson Leite. In defense, Joílson remains at Jordan’s side despite the return of Kadu, who served his suspension.

Probable lineup: Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Joilson, Jordan and Busanello; Alan Santos, Léo Gomes (Ravanelli) and Denner; Mike, Bruno Silva and Anselmo Ramon.

Who is out: Anderson Leite, Felipe Santana, Ignacio, Ronei, Tiepo and Vagner (injured); Felipe Baxola, Fernandinho, Derlan and Kaio Nunes (leaving the club).

Probable squad of Chape against Sport